Rafael Nadal Gives An Update On His Return From Injury; 'Have No Choice But To Be Prudent'

Rafael Nadal has provided an update about his return from the injury that he suffered during the Wimbledon Championships 2022, on his official Twitter handle.

Rafael Nadal

The 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal took to his official Twitter handle on Friday and provided an update about his return to the tennis court. The 36-year-old was forced to end his pursuit for his third Grand Slam championship win at the Wimbledon Championships 2022 as he pulled out of the tournament due to a torn abdominal muscle. He has been out of action ever since and revealed he will not participate in the upcoming Canadian Open 2022 in Montreal.

In his tweets, Rafael revealed he has returned to practice and everything has been good for him in the past few weeks. He further added that he started training services four days ago and after training on Thursday, he felt a little discomfort. The Australian Open 2022 winner added that he continues to feel the discomfort and has opted to continue his training, rather than traveling to Montreal.

'I had a little discomfort that was still there today,' says Rafael Nadal

“From the vacation days and my subsequent return to training, everything has gone well these weeks. Four days ago I also started training the service and yesterday, after training, I had a little discomfort that was still there today,” Nadal said.

“We have decided not to travel to Montréal and continue with the training sessions without forcing ourselves. I sincerely thank the tournament director, Eugène and his entire team for the understanding and support they have always shown me and today was no exception,” the French Open 2022 winner added.

In the concluding tweet, the Spaniard said he would play in Montreal again.  “I hope to play again in Montréal, a tournament that I love and that I have won five times in front of an audience that has always welcomed me with great affection. I have no choice but to be prudent at this point and think about health,” Nadal concluded.

Rafael Nadal's 2022 campaign so far

It is pertinent to mention that earlier this year, Nadal returned to the tennis court ahead of the Australian Open 2022 after recovering from a foot injury. He won his record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title by winning the Australian Open 2022 and bettered his record by becoming the French Open 2022 champion. As Nadal exited Wimbledon 2022, Djokovic went on to win the tournament and picked his 21st Grand Slam title.

