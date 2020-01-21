Rafael Nadal Chooses Getting Married Over Grand Slams In Best 2019 Memories

Rafael Nadal began his quest of winning the Australian Open 2020 title by clinically dispatching his Bolivian opponent Hugo Dellien 6-2, 6-3, 6-0 triumph at the Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday. The World No.1 only lost five games throughout the match. Rafael Nadal, who is the first man to be World No.1 in three different decades, is not only seeking to match great rival Federer's Grand Slam record but also become the first man in the Open era to win all four Majors at least twice. During the post-match interview, Nadal was asked about his best moment from 2019, to which he gave a sheepish reply.

Australian Open: Rafael Nadal calls his marriage the best moment in 2019

During the post-match interview, American tennis great Jim Courier asked Nadal what his proudest moment was in 2019 listing his achievements which included winning two Grand Slams (French and US Open), leading his nation to Davis Cup success and finishing as the year-end World No.1. In response, Nadal looked up to his player box and said that it was his wedding and his wife was here to see him play. Nadal's answer made the crowd burst into laughter.

Rafael Nadal's wife Xisca Perello

It was in October last year Rafael Nadal walk down the aisle and tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Xisca Perello. Rafael Nadal's wife has a degree in Business Administration and English from the UK. The two became friends in high school through a mutual friend and started dating when they were 19.

Australian Open: Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer donate money

Last week, Rafael Nadal along with World No 3 Roger Federer played in a tennis charity event for the victims of the Australian bushfires. Nadal along with Federer made a $250,000 donation with fundraising efforts. Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic, Nick Kyrgios and Maria Sharapova had also pledged money to help the Australia bushfires victims. Serena Williams chipped in with a hefty donation as she gave away her entire prize money from winning the ASB Classic in Auckland. The ATP also announced an AUD $725,000 donation from players towards the WWF’s Australian Wildlife and Nature Recovery Fund.

