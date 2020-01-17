Rafael Nadal Shows Novak Djokovic 'middle Finger' In Hilarious Moment; Watch Video

The Australian Open qualifying matches are underway. Simultaneously, Tennis Australia organised a charity match for Australia bushfires victims with top tennis stars taking part to show their support during a moment of crisis. The likes of Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniacki, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Nick Kyrgios, Petra Kvitova, Coco Gauff and Dominic Thiem joined hands to contribute towards the noble cause.

Rafael Nadal shows rival Noval Djokovic 'middle finger'!

Playing for Team Williams, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic were paired together for a doubles match against Team Wozniacki’s Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev. The experienced duo went onto clinch the match 4-3. The match also witnessed the hilarious side of Novak Djokovic, but even Rafael Nadal was not far away from having his highlight moment. During the match, the Spaniard showed the middle finger to the Serb, while he was serving during the fast-forward tiebreaker. Nadal, while standing at the volley, did so and the big screen also captured the moment, leaving the crowd bursting into laughter.

Rafael Nadal fulfils fan's dream

Rafael Nadal, who was also part of the event, won the heart of a fan named Deb Borg by playing a doubles match alongside her. Borg is a volunteer firefighter, who was invited onto the court as a tribute to her contributions for the cause. Borg teamed up with Nadal in a doubles match against Caroline Wozniacki and Alexander Zverev. Earlier, he and Roger Federer had made a $250,000 donation with fundraising efforts.

Australian Open 2020: Rafael Nadal likely to face Nick Kyrgios in Round 3

Rafael Nadal could possibly face Australia's Nick Kyrgios in the third round of the Australian Open 2020: If he does manage to clear the third round, he will further face the likes of Daniil Medvedev and Dominic Thiem before a showdown against either Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer. Rafael Nadal is looking to end his 11-year title drought in Australia

