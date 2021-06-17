Rafael Nadal Pulls Out Of Wimbledon & Tokyo Olympics; Says 'goal Is To Prolong My Career'

In a massive development in the world of Tennis, Spanish Tennis stalwart Rafael Nadal on Thursday pulled out of the Wimbledon 2021 Championships and the Tokyo Olympics. Rafael Nadal took to his Twitter handle and shared a detailed statement regarding his massive decision and cited the short time interval between the recently concluded French Open and the upcoming Wimbledon Championships as the reason. Rafael Nadal lost to Novak Djokovic at the French Open 2021 semifinal. In their 58th career clash, world number one Djokovic triumphed over Nadal, doing so for the second time, and ultimately went to win the French Open 2021.

Rafael Nadal issues detailed statement on withdrawing from Wimbledon 2021 & Tokyo Olympics

Spain's Rafael Nadal announced his decision on Twitter and wrote, “Hi all, I have decided not to participate at this year’s Championships at Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in Tokyo. It’s never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body and discuss it with my team I understand that it is the right decision,” said the two-time Wimbledon winner who is tied with Roger Federer on 20 Grand Slam wins overall, whereas Djokovic is on 19.

“The goal is to prolong my career and continue to do what makes me happy, that is to compete at the highest level and keep fighting for those professional and personal goals at he maximum level of competition,” added Nadal.

Rafael Nadal in his statement also wrote, "The fact that there has only been 2 weeks between RG and Wimbledon, didn’t make it easier on my body to recuperate after the always demanding clay court season. They have been two months of great effort and the decision I take is focused looking at the mid and long term."

Rafael Nadal's message to his fans on skipping Tokyo Olympics

Rafael Nadal in his statement also outlined how much priority the Tennis star gives to the Olympics. Nadal also sent his special message to his fans around the world and especially Japan in particular. Nadal wrote, "I want to send a special message to my fans around the world, to those in the United Kingdom and Japan in particular."

"The Olympic Games always meant a lot and they were always a priority as a Sports person, I found the spirit that every sports person in the world wants to live. I personally had the chance to live 3 of them and had the honor to be the flag bearer for my country,“added Nadal.

Notably, Tokyo Olympics will take place from Jul 23 to Aug 8 this year.

(Image Credits: AP/Wimbledon Website)