Sania Mirza Wishes Waqar Younis And His Wife On Their 21st Anniversary

Tennis champion Sania Mirza took to her Twitter handle to wish former Pakistan cricketer Waqar Younis & his wife Faryal Waqar on their 21st wedding anniversary

Tennis champion Sania Mirza took to her Twitter handle to wish former Pakistan cricketer Waqar Younis and his wife Faryal Waqar on their 21st wedding anniversary. Wishing her 'favourite couple', Sania quote-tweeted Faryal's post.

Responding to Faryal's heartwarming wish, Waqar Younis wrote, "Stop, do you want to make me cry." and later thanked her for all the sacrifices she has made.

Sania Mirza's return 

After having won several accolades in her glorious playing career, Sania Mirza recently confirmed that she intends to return to the court early next year. Sania Mirza's return is a much-awaited one and is bound to enthral her fans. The former World No. 1 did make a comeback after her two-year-long maternity leave. However, it was cut short because of the coronavirus. Currently ranked No. 239 in doubles by the Women's Tennis Association, Mirza has received a wildcard entry into the WTA's first event of the new year, the newly-minted Abu Dhabi Women's Tennis Open. 

