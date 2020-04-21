Rafael Nadal Roasted By Roger Federer, Andy Murray For 'technology Disaster' On Instagram

World No.2 Rafael Nadal can rip apart his opponent on court with his variety of strokeplay, but when it comes to technology, the Spaniard seems to struggle to find his feet. Rafael Nadal clearly found it hard while conducting an Instagram Live chat with Roger Federer and Andy Murray on Monday. With no tennis action currently taking place, all the three players decided to come together on a live chat which was followed by tennis fans around the world.

Rafael Nadal roasted by Andy Murray and Roger Federer

While Andy Murray and Roger Federer waited to chat with Rafael Nadal, the Spaniard looked to be struggling to invite them. Here's the chat between Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal. Murray was also seen making a comment in the chat about Nadal having the ability to win 52 French Opens if he wants but can't get technology right and this was simply brilliant.

Andy Murray: I am not sure Rafa knows how to invite someone into a live chat. We could be here a while.

Rafael Nadal: I hope you guys are enjoying the Instagram live. As you can see I am a disaster in everything. But I’m trying hard.

Once we finally got this thing working, yes 😂 https://t.co/2liQGHKJvT — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 20, 2020

Rafael Nadal was also struggling to find Roger Federer, who along with Stanislav Wawrinka, took a dig at the 19-time Grand Slam winner. During the Instagram live chat, Rafael Nadal thought he had Roger Federer on the line, then lost him, before finally linking up together. Here's the entire conversation between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal: Finally!

Roger Federer: Are we in? Did we make it? My God, I don’t know if it was you or me. How are you doing?”

Rafael Nadal: It’s for sure, myself.

Roger Federer: Me too. I went in and out, then in and out, I don’t know how many times but at the end we made it! My God … you should have chosen another guy.

Novak Djokovic Instagram Live chat with Andy Murray

Recently, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray were involved in an Instagram chat too where they discussed their obsession with tennis and how they will cope with life when it is all over. During the chat, both of them also shared concern for the people who have suffered or died because of coronavirus and how their self-isolation is more comfortable than most.

