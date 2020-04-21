"Why Do You Play Lefty?" Federer Asks Nadal On Instagram Live; Here's His Answer

Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Andy Murray participated in an Instagram live session on Monday evening in which they spoke about their lives during the coronavirus pandemic which has caused a global standstill.

IG Q&A

In a fun session on the social media application, which was viewed by thousands of fans from across the world, the tennis legends spoke about how they are dealing with the lockdown. Both players have faced injury concerns over the last few months and have been in rehabilitation.

Federer inquired Nadal on how he played tennis with his left hand although Spainaird used his right hand at most other activities. Nadal said, "I cannot play righty. That’s just a legend! My basketball skills are with the right [hand], everything else is with the right, but not with football or tennis. I started playing with a two-handed backhand and forehand. The people I was working with probably didn’t know if I was righty or lefty.”

Federer, on the other hand, spoke about his recovery after surgery and he said, "I had a really good first six weeks, then things got a bit slower, now it’s good again. But I have plenty of time obviously. There’s no rush. I’ve been hitting a bit against the wall, doing my rehab and my fitness. The good thing is that the second surgery is easier than the first one. I don’t need to experience the third one, though!”

All tennis tournaments across the world have been postponed indefinitely due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The authorities have stated that the future of the tournaments will be known only when the situation improves and there is approval.

