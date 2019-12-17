Rafael Nadal Shares Picture With All His 6 Trophies From 2019, Fans Go Berserk

2019 has proven to be a fine year for tennis ace Rafael Nadal, who ended the year as the World's No1 player. Rafael Nadal shared his achievement with fans with a picture of him sitting, surrounded by the 6 trophies he won in 2019. The Spaniard had a slow start to the year but rallied through in the latter half to end on a high. Till May, Rafael Nadal had not won a title.

Then he won the Masters in Rome, which gave him much-needed confidence ahead of the French Open. Nadal proceeded to win at the Roland Garros for a record 12th time and engaged in a year-end World Number 1 battle with Novak Djokovic, which he eventually won. Rafael Nadal, who has battled with injuries in the past, streamlined his schedule to focus on his game. He won the Rogers Cup in Montreal and conquered the US Open, which gave him a substantial advantage in the ATP Race.

However, things looked grim for the Spaniard after the US Open, as he had to withdraw from the Paris Masters due to an injury just before his semi-final match against Denis Shapovalov. He went into the ATP Finals, only 640 points ahead of Djokovic, who had won in the French capital. Tough luck continued to plague Rafael Nadal as he lost his match to Alexander Zverev in the first-round robin encounter. But the tennis ace showed class by finding necessary grit to overpower the challenge posed by Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas. He finished the group stage with 400 points in his tally. Besides his 4 individual titles, Nadal also starred in Europe's Laver Cup win and Spain's Davis Cup win.

Rafael Nadal: World No1

Rafael Nadal celebrated his fifth year as the year-ending World No1 after Djokovic ended his campaign before the ATP Finals semi-final. With a Major crown and two Masters 1000 trophies, Nadal was well poised to conquer the ATP throne. This year, the 33-year-old has showcased astounding consistency. The Spanish tennis ace also led his country at the Davis Cup and securing the title for Spain.

