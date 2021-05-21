Rafael Nadal Shows Off Acting And Football Skills In Fun Promo Ahead Of French Open: WATCH

As the Nadal French Open 2021 campagin at the Roland Garros is set to kick off soon, he was also seen showing off his acting and footballing skills in a recent fun promotional video. The Spanish ace is currently tied with Roger Federer at 20 Grand Slams and winning the French Open would mean that the 34-year-old would stand all alone at the top. Here is a look at Rafael Nadal's promotional video ahead of the French Open and other details about the Spanish tennis legend.

Rafael Nadal French Open 2021 begins by showing off acting and footballing skills in a promotional video

About a month ago, Rafael Nadal became the global ambassador for Amstel Beers for the next three years. Amstel Brewery is a Dutch brewery founded over 150 years ago in 1870 in Amsterdam. The Spaniard has already appeared in TV commercials and social media posts and is also expected to carry out other forms of promotional activities for the beer brand.

In the Amstel commercial, Rafa can be seen showing off his footballing skills by carrying out some fantastic juggling. He can also be seen showing off his acting skills as he demonstrates how one can spend a luxurious life. Nadal's Instagram post has already received more than 81,000 likes in a day as fans were amazed to see his acting in the video. Nadal also featured in a steamy video with Colombian entertainer Shakira back in 2010 called 'Gypsy'.

Rafael Nadal Grand Slams

Having won the French Open last year, Rafael Nadal would hope to repeat the same this year as he looks to establish his name as the greatest tennis player of all time. The Rafael Nadal Grand Slams count currently stand at 20, tied with Roger Federer, while Novak Djokovic has won 18. The King of Clay could stand alone at the top if he were to win the French Open which begins next week. According to the French Open schedule, the tournament will take place from Monday, May 24 to Sunday, June 13.

Rafael Nadal net worth

According to celebritynetworth.com, Rafael Nadal's net worth is estimated to be around a staggering $180 million. The Rafael Nadal net worth can mostly be attributed to his success on the court as he has earned $123,843,596 (figures from the ATP website) in career prize money. His other earnings come from his various endorsement deals. The 20-time Grand Slam champion has many lucrative deals with luxury brands such as Emporio Armani, Babolat, Telefonica, Banco Sabadell, Richard Mille, KIA, Nike, among many others.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.