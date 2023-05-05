Rafael Nadal has endured a tough time off the court as he was involved in an injury he picked up at the Australian Open. The Spaniard was on the verge of making a return to the court but is yet to confirm his participation in any of the upcoming tournaments. The 36-year-old has suffered persistent injury issues in the last several months.

As per reports emerging from Spain, Nadal could confirm his availability for the Italian Open, but the ultimate call would be the medical team who has been having a stringent check on his fitness. On the back of skipping three tournaments like the Monte Carlo Masters, the Barcelona Open, and the Madrid Open, Nadal would likely take all measures before getting submerged in the game once again.

Rafael Nadal to return in Italian Open?

If all things permit, he will head to Rome, which will also witness the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Casper Ruud in the Italian Open.

Tennis legend Patrick McEnroe also feels that Italian Open could play a pivotal role in assessing Nadal’s future. With the French Open hovering around the horizon, the Spaniard would want to check on his conditions before facing the big guns at the French Open.

Nadal had earlier issued a statement that he decided to not play in the Madrid Open, and it remains to be seen when he comes back as the tennis lovers are eagerly waiting to see him on court.

Carlo Alcaraz, who could be a big barrier to Nadal’s potential French Open triumph, believes the lack of match practice would not be an issue for the 22-time Grand Slam champion. "Hopefully he will be in Rome and then at Roland Garros, where he will be a rival to beat.

"Although he hasn't played since Australia, a man who has won a tournament 14 times will always be difficult to beat in that tournament, even if he comes without match rhythm.

"It'll also be difficult for him, tennis requires that competitive rhythm, but Rafa is Rafa, even if he arrives without many matches, he'll surely show a spectacular level."

He further added, "It's been a pity all these months where we haven't been able to see him in tournaments."