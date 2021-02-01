Rafael Nadal Vs Alex De Minaur ATP Cup 2021 Live Streaming, H2H, Match Preview, Prediction

World No. 2 Rafael Nadal is all set to take on 23rd seed Alex de Minaur in a group stage game of the ATP Cup 2021. The Rafael Nadal vs Alex de Minaur match has been scheduled for 1:30 PM IST (7:00 PM AEDT) on Tuesday, February 2 and will take place at the Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne. Here are the ATP Cup 2021 Nadal vs De Minaur live streaming details, Nadal vs De Minaur head to head stats and our preview for the match.

Rafael Nadal vs Alex de Minaur preview

After much toil and trouble and even a possible cancellation, the second edition of the ATP Cup is set to get underway from February 2, 2021. Fresh out of a 14-day long quarantine, World No. 2 Rafael Nadal will start his campaign against Aussie favourite, Alex de Minaur. Nadal will be hoping to go all the way for Spain this time after coming close to the trophy last season when he lost the final to Novak Djokovic. The jam-packed schedule will see 12 matches (4 doubles and 8 singles) taking place every day, ensuring fans an opportunity to see at least one of the Top 10 in play each day.

The format of the tournament will work as such: there are four groups with three countries each. Each team will play against their groupmates once, with the two highest-ranked players from each team taking each other on in the singles, followed by a doubles game. The top teams in each group will advance to the semi-finals, which will take place on February 5, with the finals set to place the following day. Spain and Australia have been placed in Group B, along with Stefanos Tsitsipas's Greek side. Rafael Nadal will be the favourite to win this match, making Spain the favourites to qualify for the semis.

Rafael Nadal vs De Minaur head to head

Rafael Nadal and De Minaur have played each other just thrice in their professional careers. Unsurprisingly, Rafa leads the head to head rankings by a massive 3-0 margin. The last time the pair met was at the 2020 ATP Cup semi-finals when De Minaur went down in three sets after taking the first set 6-4. Both their other encounters have been won by Rafa in straight sets.

ATP Cup live: Rafael Nadal vs De Minaur live streaming in India details

The ATP Cup 2021 will be televised live in India on the Eurosport and Eurosport HD TV channels. The ATP Cup live streaming in India will also be available on the Tennis TV website. The live scores and updates for all matches can be found on the ATP Cup's social media handles and website.

Image Credits: ATP Cup and European Open Twitter