Rafael Nadal Puts Something New In His Latest Kit Bag, Fans Take Their Guesses: WATCH

A couple of days ahead of the ATP Cup 2021 and a week and a half from the Australian Open, world No. 2 Rafael Nadal will be happy to bid adieu to his quarantine room in Adelaide. Taking to Instagram to celebrate his last day in quarantine, the Spaniard gave fans a glimpse into his practice routines through these 14 days, posting a montage of clips of himself sweating it out on the court. Nadal also showed off his new Babolat kit bag, asking his followers to guess what was different about it this time around.

Nadal's modification to his tennis bag ahead of ATP Cup 2021

After a decorated year in 2020 saw him equal Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam titles, win his 13th Roland Garros title, his 100th match win at the tournament and his 1000th ATP tour-level win, Rafel Nadal has very few records left to break in 2021. The world No. 2 will aim to reclaim his spot on the top of the rankings as he opens up his season at the ATP Cup 2021 on February 2. But the most awaited record that he can achieve this year will no doubt be a 21st Grand Slam title. A feat that will eclipse anything ever done before on a tennis court.

The last season of the ATP Cup ended in defeat for Nadal as he went down to longtime rival and current No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the finals. Currently in quarantine in Adelaide, Nadal— along with Djokovic, Serena Williams, Dominic Thiem and Naomi Osaka— will play an exhibition match there before joining the rest of the players in Melbourne for the second season of the ATP Cup and then the Australian Open 2021. Nadal also had an important update for his fans—a major new addition to his tennis bag.

As most fans guessed correctly, the bright yellow and black Babolat bag now features the sleek, new 'KIA' logo—a brand that Nadal has been associated with since 2004. At just 17 years of age, an up and coming Nadal signed a deal with Kia Spain that has now lasted over 16 years. The pair renewed their deal for five more years in 2020. Kia is also one of the biggest partners of the Australian Open. Nadal also posted the KIA logo launch event on his social media profiles.

Australian Open schedule

The Australian Open 2021 will begin on February 8, just two days after the finals of the ATP Cup 2021. The Slam will run for two weeks, with the last event—the Men's singles final—taking place on February 21. Nadal will be aiming for just his second Australian Open title this year, succeeding in which will make him the first double career slam winner from the Big 3.

Image Credits: Rafael Nadal Instagram