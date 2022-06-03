Rafael Nadal is one step away from reaching the French Open final and in order to do that he will have to overcome Alexander Zverev's challenge. The Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev French Open semi-final match will be played on Friday, June 3. While Nadal will be the favourite to win the tie, the 25-year-old Alexander Zverev is no pushover and will look to take the fight to his decorated opponent.

This will be the tenth meeting between both players with Nadal holding an edge over Zverev. The Spaniard currently leads 6-3 in head to head meeting and will look to extend it by winning this match. Rafael Nadal will be coming into the match after defeating defending champion Novak Djokovic in a four-set quarterfinal clash. The Spaniard won the match 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6. On the other hand, Zverev got the better of teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(7) to book his berth in the semi-final at Roland Garros. Expect both players to go all out in the contest with a spot in the final at stake. The winner of the Nadal vs Zverev clash will face the winner of Marin Cilic vs Casper Ruud semi-final. Let's take a look at the details of how to watch the French Open men's singles semifinals on TV and online.

Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev live streaming: How to watch French Open in India?

Tennis fans in India can tune into Sony Sports Network to watch the Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev French Open match. The live broadcast of the match will be available on Sony Ten and Sony Six channels. The online audience can watch the match on the SonyLIV app and website. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:15 pm in India. The other semi-final between Marin Cilic and Casper Ruud is scheduled for 9:00 pm.

Marin Cilic vs Casper Ruud: How to watch French Open in the UK?

In the United Kingdom, tennis enthusiasts can watch the live broadcast of the French Open match between Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev on Eurosport. Marin Cilic and Casper Ruud's match will be telecasted after the Nadal vs Zverev match. The live streaming of the match will be available on discovery+, which fans will be able to access by paying a subscription fee. The live coverage will begin at 1:45 pm in the UK. Marin Cilic vs Casper Ruud semi-final is scheduled to start at 4:30 pm.

Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev: How to watch French Open in the US?

In the United States, fans can watch the live broadcast of the French Open match between Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev on NBC Sports and Tennis Channel. The live streaming of the match will be available on Peacock, an American OTT platform. The live coverage of the match will begin at 8:45 am. ET in the US. Marin Cilic vs Casper Ruud semi-final is likely to begin at 11:30 am.