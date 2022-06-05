Rafael Nadal Vs Casper Ruud Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch French Open 2022 Final?

French Open 2022 is set to feature a blockbuster clash on Sunday as 13-time champion Rafael Nadal will take on first time finalist Casper Ruud in the all-important championship match at Roland Garros. The final will commence no earlier than at 6:30 PM IST on June 5, from the Philippe-Chatrier court.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting clash between a veteran and a promising youngster, here is a look at how to watch French Open 2022 live in India, the US and the UK, and the Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud live streaming details.

Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud live streaming details in India

Fans wondering how to watch the French Open 2022 final live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the live stream, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile the live updates and scores of the match can be tracked on the social media handles of the ATP and Roland Garros.

How to watch French Open 2022 final live in US?

Fans in US can watch all the action of the French Open 2022 live on CNBC, Tennis Channel or Bally Sports. Meanwhile, the live stream of the final can also be watched on Peacock TV. The Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud clash will begin no earlier than at 9:00 AM ET on Sunday, June 5.

French Open 2022 live stream details in UK

Tennis fans in the UK wanting to watch the French Open 2022 final live can tune in to Eurosport, which will bring the live coverage of the tournament to more than 50 European territories. The clash will begin no earlier than at 2:00 PM BST on Sunday, June 6.

French Open final: Rafael Nadal chases record-extending 14th title

Ahead of this mega contest, Rafael Nadal will have history on his mind as he would be looking to lift a record-extending 14th title at Roland Garros and a 22nd Grand Slam overall, which would move him two clear of rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer. Meanwhile, Casper Ruud will be looking to win his first Grand Slam title.