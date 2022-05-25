Rafael Nadal Vs Corentin Moutet Live Streaming: How To Watch French Open In India, US, UK?

Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal will lock horns against Corentin Moutet of France in the second round of the 2022 French Open on Thursday (India time). Nadal, who defeated Jordan Thompson in the first round of the competition on Monday, will be eager to register a win over Moulet in order to further advance towards his 14th Roland Garros title. The former World No. 1 is the most successful player in the history of the tournament with 13 titles to his name.

Moutet, on the other hand, defeated Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland to make it to the second round of the tournament. Nadal and Moulet have never played against each other in any competition ever. Moulet was a part of the Australian Open earlier this year but he was eliminated in the second round. Nadal was the winner of the Australian Open.

Rafael Nadal vs Corentin Moutet: How to watch French Open in India?

Tennis fans in India can tune in to Sony Sports Network to watch the French Open match between Rafael Nadal and Corentin Moutet. The live broadcast of the match will be available on Sony Ten and Sony Six channels. Online audience can watch the match on the SonyLIV app and website. The match is scheduled to begin at 12:15 a.m. in India.

Rafael Nadal vs Corentin Moutet: How to watch French Open in the UK?

In the United Kingdom, tennis enthusiasts can watch the live broadcast of the French Open match between Rafael Nadal and Corentin Moutet on Eurosport. The live streaming of the match will be available on discovery+, which fans will be able to access by paying a subscription fee. The live coverage will begin at 8:00 a.m. in the UK.

Rafael Nadal vs Corentin Moutet: How to watch French Open in the US?

In the United States, fans can watch the live broadcast of the French Open match between Rafael Nadal and Corentin Moutet on NBC Sports and Tennis Channel. The live streaming of the match will be available on Peacock, an American OTT platform. The live coverage of the match will begin at 2:45 p.m. ET in the US.

Image: AP