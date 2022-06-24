Rafael Nadal Vs Felix Auger-Aliassime Live Stream: How To Watch Hurlingham Classic Match?

Spanish tennis maestro Rafael Nadal looked in fantastic form in his first grass-court encounter of the year as he defeated three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka 6-2, 6-3 at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at Hurlingham. Swiss player Wawrinka has been eliminated from the competition thanks to Nadal's incredible performance. Nadal will now face Canadian Tennis player Felix Auger-Aliassime in his next match at the Hurlingham Classic. Felix Auger Aliassime will come on the back of a loss that he suffered against Novak Djokovic in his previous match.

Nadal is playing at the Hurlingham Classic in order to prepare for the upcoming Wimbledon, which he is aiming to win to complete three Gland Slams in a year. Nadal has already won the first two Grand Slams of the year in Australia and France. While speaking about playing at Hurlingham Classic, Nadal said it is perfect to play a couple of matches at the event because it works as a preparation for Wimbledon.

Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic: Where to watch?

The Hurlingham Club in London is hosting the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic between June 21 and June 26. The event serves as a perfect preparation time for players who are set to take part in Wimbledon.

Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic: How to watch?

The live streaming of the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic match between Rafael Nadal and Felix Auger-Aliassime will be available on the Facebook channel with the same name. The live streaming of the match will begin at 8:00 p.m. IST.

Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic: Players' List

Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud, Novak Djokovic, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Greg Rusedski, Xavier Malisse, Radek Stepanek, Lleyton Hewitt, Mansour Bahrami, Marcos Baghdatis, Tommy Haas, Daniela Hantuchová, Laura Robson.

Meanwhile, Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime in his first exhibition match. The match was Djokovic's first competitive outing since losing to Nadal in the quarter-final of the French Open last month. This afternoon, Djokovic will compete in his second match against an undetermined opponent. The current Wimbledon winner, Djokovic, will be looking to get some solid practice so he can successfully defend his title this year.

