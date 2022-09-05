Retirement U-turn? Serena Williams Says She Is 'still Capable' Days Ahead Of AUS Open

Serena Williams journey at the ongoing US Open 2022 ended on Saturday after a third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Following the completion of the match, Serena Williams addressed the crowd and her family after the defeat as while wiping away her tears. However it looks like, Serena isn't ready to bid farewell to tennis dropping a huge hint on extending her tennis career. In the post-match press conference, the American tennis great hinted at a possible return following her statement on the Australian Open.

Serena Williams provides major update on her tennis career

Serena Williams' retirement news made headlines weeks before the start of the US Open 2022 championship. In a column in Vogue magazine, the 40-year-old had written about 'evolving away from tennis', stating that the ongoing US Open will be her final appearance on the professional front. The tournament instantly became a celebration of Williams’ career with Williams thrilled about the loud fans present inside the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

After showing a glimpse of herself in the opening two rounds, the fairytale run ended in a three-set thriller. Howeve,r following the third round loss, Serena Williams teased the possibility of her comeback. While speaking to the media during the post-match press conference, the 23-time Grand Slam winner said, "I don’t know. I’m not thinking about that. I always did love Australia, though. It takes a lot of work to get here. Obviously I’m still capable but it takes a lot more than that. I’m ready to be a mum, explore a different version of Serena.”

Serena Williams career

The american tennis legend began her professional career in 1995 as a 14-year-old. Williams claimed her first Grand Slam title at age 17 by beating Martina Hingis 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the U.S. Open final on Sept. 11, 1999. Serena has won a total of 23 Grand Slam titles in her career making her the most decorated Women’s Singles tennis player in history. Her haul of 23 major titles includes seven Australian Open titles, three French Open titles, seven Wimbledon titles, and six US Open titles. In 2022, Williams walks away from tennus with 858 tour victories, 73 singles titles, an Olympic gold medal and 319 weeks at No. 1. Together with Venus, she won 14 major doubles titles and three Olympic golds. Williams' 23-major mark remains the most by a player, man or woman, in the Open Era.