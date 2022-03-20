Roger Federer Back On Court After Injury; Will He Make A Comeback At Wimbledon 2022?

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer took to his official Instagram account on Saturday to share a video of him practicing on-court, which comes after his long injury hiatus. The 20-time Grand Slam champion last competed at Wimbledon 2021, where he lost the quarterfinal in straight sets to Hubert Hurkacz. After that, the 40-year-old underwent knee surgery, and finally, after a long gap of eight months, he is back practicing on court.

In the video shared by Federer, he can be witnessed showcasing his forehand shots and giving his fans some major treat. Meanwhile, the social media handles of Grand Slam tournaments like Wimbledon and US Open replied to Federer’s video, alongside many of his fans.

This further puts forward the question if he will be back in action during the Wimbledon Championships this year, in a bid to earn his 21st Grand Slam title. The video had received over four million views, 433,537 likes, and numerous comments at the time of writing this article, which suggests that everyone is enthralled by his return to the court.

Watch the video shared by Roger Federer:

What else happened during Roger Federer's eight-month injury hiatus?

“God bless you dear Roger!!,” and “We’ve missed this,” were some of the reactions the video received. It should also be mentioned that the video shared by Federer comes after his coach Severin Luthi said earlier this month that World No. 27 will begin racquet training soon.

His knee injury has kept him out of action for eight long months, during which he slipped out of the Top 20 in rankings for the first time in two decades. While he was forced to pull out of the US Open at the end of 2021, Russian player Daniil Medvedev clinched his first Grand Slam title by defeating Novak Djokovic in the final.

Federer was also unable to compete in the season-opening major at the Australian Open in January this year, as his long-time rival Rafael Nadal picked up his record 21st Grand Slam title, leaving Federer and Djokovic behind in the process.

However, with Federer back on court, tennis fans around the globe eagerly await his return to competitive tennis. While the Wimbledon 2022 is scheduled to be held from June 27 to July 10 this year, there could be enough time for Federer to get his groove back and compete for his 21st Grand Slam title.

(Instagram Image: @rogerfederer)