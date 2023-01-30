Roger Federer Congratulates Novak Djokovic On Winning 22nd Grand Slam Title

Former Swiss tennis player Roger Federer paid tribute to Serbian legend Novak Djokovic after his record 10th Australian Open title. Novak Djokovic defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday in the Australian Open final and won the title for a record 10th time. Djokovic has now levelled Rafael Nadal’s record of winning the most grand slams as he now has 22 grand slam titles to his name. After his victory over Tsitsipas, Djokovic said, “I have to say, this has been one of the most challenging tournaments I've ever played in my life considering the circumstances. Not playing last year, coming back this year.”

“I want to thank all the people who made me feel welcome and made me feel comfortable to be in Melbourne and Australia. There's a reason why I've played my best tennis throughout my career in this tournament, on this court in front of the legendary Rod Laver”, Djokovic added.

“I think the message for any young tennis player around the world who is watching this now and dreaming to be here where we are: Dream big. Dare to dream, because anything is possible. Don't let anyone take away the dream. Doesn't matter where you're from. I actually think the more disadvantaged childhood you have, the more challenges you have, the stronger you become”, Djokovic added.

“Stefanos and I are proof of that. Don't really let anyone take away that dream from you. Nurture it. Water it like you would the flowers. Even if there is only one person in this world that will accept, embrace and support your dreams, find that person and dream big because you can make it”, Djokovic concluded.

Federer congratulates Djokovic

Veteran tennis player Roger Federer congratulated Novak Djokovic and wrote on his Instagram handle, “Incredible effort, again! Many congratulations.”

Djokovic and Federer had been rivals during their playing days with both of them meeting each other 5 times in different major tournaments. Djokovic dominated the five meetings that he had with Federer winning four of them.

Djokovic will now look to surpass Rafael Nadal's record and would want to become the most successful of all time.