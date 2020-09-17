Roger Federer Diet: Swiss Maestro Reveals What He Eats Before And After Matches

A serial Grand Slam champion, Roger Federer is rightly considered as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. Since he played his first tour game as a pro back in 1998, Federer has dominated the tennis world. Players younger than him have come and gone but the 'Federer Express' has passed the test of time. What is the secret to his long and illustrious career? Here's a look at what the Swiss Maestro eats in a day and how he fuels up before matches to keep himself in shape.

The breakfast of champions: What does the Roger Federer diet include?

According to reports in Forbes and the International Business Times, Roger Federer was a vegetarian by choice in his early years. Federer did not eat any meat until the age of 14 and only started adding meat to his diet after he began attending tennis camps in Switzerland. It is well known that Federer likes to begin his day with a sweet breakfast, consisting of homemade waffles with a fresh fruit compote, along with a glass of fresh juice, coffee, or a shot of vinegar.

However, even legends have indulgences, and Federer's is cheese. In true Swiss spirit, Federer admitted that he loves to eat fondue and raclette, two world-famous melted cheese dishes. Fondue can be described as a melted pot of cheese shared by a group of people, eaten by dipping pieces of bread or vegetable into it. Raclette is a kind of cheese that is melted and then scraped off the wheel, used as a topping for meat, bread, and vegetables.

Federer is also a huge fan of Indian, Japanese and Italian food. He has been seen eating traditional Indian naan and curries very commonly, even on tour. In a 2017 interview, he said that he cannot resist sweet treats like ice-creams and chocolates. Federer said that while these aren't the healthiest of foods, he could still eat them in moderation while playing tennis.

What fuels the GOAT during matches

During his practice sessions, Federer has been spotted recharging with energy bars and bananas. He has a very fixed pre-match diet, which consists of "pasta with a light sauce". Federer revealed that he has been following the same pre-game routine for more than 20 years now, and hasn't felt the need to change it. Federer's pasta craze has also brought him an endorsement deal with world renowned pasta manufacturers, Barilla.

