Roger Federer Surprises Young Girls Who Went Viral For Playing Tennis Across Rooftops

Legendary Tennis player Roger Federer recently took an opportunity to surprise two young tennis players from Italy, who had gone viral for playing the game across rooftops during the COVID-19 lockdown. A video uploaded by the Italian brand Barilla shows how Federer stopped by to surprise the two young girls recently. In the video, the two girls Vittoria, 13, and Carola, 11, can be seen giving an interview about how they became an overnight internet sensation following their video playing tennis on rooftops went viral.

Incredible to see... again! One of the most spectacular and unusual tennis matches we have seen in a while. 📍 Liguria, Italy 🇮🇹 @rogerfederer #TheRooftopMatch pic.twitter.com/a7FfCSkvr0 — Barilla (@Barilla) July 31, 2020

Read: Roger Federer's Ex-coach Calls Swiss 'perfect', Claims Dominic Thiem Will End 'Big 3' Rule

Playing tennis, having pasta

As both Vittoria and Carola talk about their favourite tennis player Roger Federer and what they would do when they meet him, the man himself decides to come out from behind and make their dream come true. The excited girls can be seen shouting at their grandmother from the rooftop, where they were being interviews, telling her that Champion Federer has come to meet them. Federer poses with them for a selfie session and then also plays a game of tennis across rooftops with the girls. Federer further offers the girls a plate of pasta after a match with them under the sun.

Read: Roger Federer Had 2 Championship Points But Novak Djokovic Won Wimbledon OTD In 2019

The video has garnered more than 2 million views on Twitter where it was shared on July 31 by the official handle of Barilla. Vittoria and Carola from Ligurian town of Finale Ligure coolly went viral in April after one of the girls' father shared a video of them playing tennis across rooftops. The father later told the media that he posted the video because their coach asked to share proof of them training at home during the coronavirus lockdown.

Read: Lendale Johnson Lauds Roger Federer, Djokovic, Andy Murray For Supporting LGBTQ Athletes

Read: Novak Djokovic More Responsible Than Roger Federer: French Star Gilles Simon