Roger Federer Furious At Environmentalists For 'misusing' His Popularity To Sell Agendas

Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer has hit back at environmental activists for their criticism on his association with Credit Suisse. According to environmentalists, the global investment bank is associated with funding fossil fuels, which is said to be a major cause of climate change around the world. The World No.3 has accused environmentalists like Greta Thunberg for ‘misusing’ him.

Greta Thunberg and environmentalists slam Roger Federer's association with Credit Swiss

Roger Federer is an ambassador for Credit Suisse, a firm which is associated with a company that has invested billions of dollars in the fossil fuel industry. Environmentalists, including Greta Thunberg, recently put their foot down over Credit Suisse’s monetary support of an industry that they say is tarnishing the environment. Some protestors stormed the investment bank's offices in Switzerland, Roger Federer’s home country, aiming their protests at the World No.3 by dressing as tennis players and whacking tennis balls inside the premises. The protestors also displayed a banner which read, “Credit Suisse is destroying the environment. Do you support that Roger?” Greta Thunberg then started a hashtag of #RogerWakeUpNow on social media to try and use Federer’s popularity to spread their story.

Since 2016 @CreditSuisse has provided $57 BILLION to companies looking for new fossil fuel deposits - something that is utterly incompatible with #ClimateAction @RogerFederer do you endorse this? #RogerWakeUpNow pic.twitter.com/ED1fIvb4Cr — 350.org Europe (@350Europe) January 8, 2020

Roger Federer slams Greta Thunberg and environmentalists for misusing him

Roger Federer, who is in South Africa for a set of exhibition games, spoke for the first time on the issue saying that he cannot be everywhere every time. The 20-time Grand Slam champion said that he is criticised for not helping the others after helping someone. Federer admits that he can make a difference with his popularity for others, for the planet and for the animals. He also adds that it is right what has lately been raised about collective awareness. However, he admits that he cannot do that all the time because it is essential to choose the right things and the right time to get the message across.

Roger Federer defeats Rafael Nadal in an exhibition match

Roger Federer defeated arch-rival, Rafael Nadal, in an entertaining exhibition match in South Africa. In a homecoming of sorts for Federer, whose mother Lynette was born in South Africa, the Swiss star linked up with tycoon Bill Gates to beat Rafael Nadal and comedian Trevor Noah in a doubles match. Federer and Nadal then came onto the court for their singles match and the 38-year-old won 6-4 3-6 6-3. The exhibition game broke the record for crowd attendance at a tennis match with 51,954 people in the stadium. The exhibition match at the Cape Town Stadium was to raise money for the Roger Federer Foundation, which supports early childhood education in six southern African countries, including South Africa. The foundation was expecting to raise close to $1 million but managed to raise as high as $3.5 million.

Roger Federer net worth

Roger Federer has been the highest-paid tennis player for 14 straight years. A leading media publishing house took out a list according to which Federer is the highest-paid tennis player in the world with a net worth of $93.4 million that he has earned from prize money, endorsements and appearance fees. The World No.3 makes $86 million through endorsing three global brands majorly in the banking, cars and watches industry. He inked a deal with a top Japanese apparel brand that signed him up in 2018 with a 10-year, $300 million deal. Roger Federer net worth is close to $450 million, making him one of the richest athletes in the world.