Roger Federer Reveals Rafa Nadal Cried For Him After His Victory At 2009 French Open

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have shared several unforgettable moments on the court throughout tennis’ greatest rivalry. The historic rivalry between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal was witnessed by 50,000 tennis fans across all generations in Cape Town, South Africa. The contest between the two raised a massive amount for the Roger Federer Foundation. Amidst the joyous moments on the South African court, Roger Federer revealed some inner conversations between him and Rafael Nadal.

Roger Federer made a heart-touching revelation that Rafael Nadal cried tears of joy after his 2009 French Open victory. He had won at Roland Garros for the first time to claim a Career Grand Slam. Roger Federer is a 20-time Grand Slam winner now but he had to go through a lot of misery in Paris before finally enjoying success.

Roger Federer's heart-touching revelation

"Rafa told me today that he cried when I won my French Open in '09, he was so happy for me."



"Rafa told me today that he cried when I won my French Open in '09, he was so happy for me."

So much respect between two of the very best 👏

The Swiss-star came second to Rafael Nadal in three consecutive finals. He won 12 of his 19 Slams at the French Open before defeating Robin Soderling in 2009. That year, Rafael Nadal was eliminated by Soderling.

Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal in the 'Match in Africa'

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's rivalry lured fans to the stadium. Organisers said that it was a world record crowd for a tennis match.The Swiss star came out on top against the Spaniard in the 'Match in Africa'. The contest between the two legends helped in raising $3.5 million for the Roger Federer Foundation which supports educational and athletic programmes for children in Africa.

IMAGE COURTESY: RAFAEL NADAL INSTAGRAM