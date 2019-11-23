Roger Federer Heartbroken After Announcing Cancellation Of Matches

Tennis legend Roger Federer arrived on Thursday in the Colombian capital city of Bogota for the third leg of his exhibition tour against Alexander Zverev. However, on Saturday, Federer addressed the people of Bogota that his exhibition match has been cancelled. The scheduled match has been called off due to concerns over riots that recently took place in the city. Federer also took to his Instagram handle and promised everyone that he will be back soon to give the Colombian fans the chance to watch him play. The announcement initially attracted some heat from the crowd, however the Swiss Maestro was applauded post his speech. Speaking to the fans, he showed his gratitude to be back in the capital and expressed his desire to come back and play for many years to come. He also apologised to the spectators for the cancellation and promised a return.

Roger Federer Bogota 2019

The Colombian unions amongst other protesters marched across Bogota’s central square and other meeting points this past Thursday as they called for maintaining minimum wages for the young and the universal rights for a pension of the old. The situation had also resulted in injuries to members of the police force and several buses were vandalized, according to several reports.

What is next?

Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev are currently in the middle of their tour of North and South America and they have already played in Chile and Argentina. Their match in Bogota, which was set to happen in only a few hours, was reportedly expecting a packed crowd with an attendance of over 40.000. Nonetheless, King Roger will certainly give the fans a show they deserve as the match shall be scheduled to a later date. Roger Federer will play his final three matches in Colombia, Mexico and Ecuador.

