Diego Maradona Sends An Emotional Message To Roger Federer After Missing His Game

Football News

Diego Maradona conveyed his message through the video in which he said: “You were, you are, and will always be the greatest." Read on for more details.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Diego Maradona

Diego Maradona sent a heartfelt message to Roger Federer after the Argentine failed to attend the tennis superstar's game. Former Napoli and Argentina legend was invited to watch the exhibition game between Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev which took place in Argentina. However, Maradona missed the event due to unknown reasons. Nevertheless, Maradona made sure that his presence was felt as he sent a recorded video message which was played during the match. The legend was seen calling the 20-time Grand Slam champion 'the greatest'. It left Federer in tears. 

Diego Maradona's Emotional Message to Roger Federer

Diego Maradona conveyed his message through the video in which he said, "Hello master, machine, like I call you. You were, you are, and will always be the greatest. There is no other like you." Maradona also added that if Roger Federer faces any kind of trouble in this country, he can call him and ask Maradona for whatever he needs. It was a very kind gesture from the World Cup winner which won everyone's hearts.

Watch the video: 

Roger Federer, when asked about his retirement, informed that his retirement completely depends upon his health. At this moment, he sees no reason to stop. The 40-year-old added that back in 2009, he questioned himself for the first time. However, he still continued to be in top form for the next ten years. According to Federer, he is exactly where he wants to be at this age. Federer expected that he will end his career at 35 or 36 but with a lot of hard work, he has reached a new dimension.

Published:
