Roger Federer Net Worth And Latest $2.08 MILLION Worth Grand Slam Memorabilia Update

Presenting fans a once -in-a-lifetime chance to own a rare piece of sporting history, Roger Federer will auction off some of the most priceless artefacts from his career later this year. Looking to raise some funds for his charitable organization, the Roger Federer Foundation, the 20-time Grand Slam champion has tied up with the world-famous auction house, Christie's, to host this historic undertaking. As one of the most loved - perhaps even the most loved - tennis players on the planet, Federer has a following that even his most capable opponents cannot rival.

We are honoured to present two unique sales comprising Roger Federer's personal sporting memorabilia sold to benefit the @rogerfedererfdn who help deliver educational resources to children in Africa and Switzerland: https://t.co/oebumkEVsK #christiesxfederer pic.twitter.com/OkZ93Je9Ht — Christie's (@ChristiesInc) April 28, 2021

Roger Federer Grand Slams memorabilia go under the hammer

A sports collector's holy grail and a fan's ultimate dream, the Roger Federer Grand Slams memorabilia auction is sure to be one of the biggest of its kind in history. Split into two, the strategically planned auction will feature mementoes from each of the Swiss Maestro's 20 Grand Slam wins. For those who can afford the sky-high prices, part one of the auction, live from London on June 23, will feature items such as the kit and racket from Federer's 2007 Wimbledon win over Rafael Nadal (his 5th overall and 5th consecutive win at the Slam).

Federer's shoes from his 2005 Wimbledon win against Andy Roddick and the 'RF' embellished cardigan from his penultimate win at the championships, against Andy Murray in 2012, will also be up for sale. However, the pièce de résistance of the auction will be the outfit, racket and the incredibly preserved, clay-covered shoes from Federer's 2009 French Open victory over Robin Soderling. As a part of his sole victory at the Slam, these elements will be expected to fetch high amounts as they go under the hammer. Estimates for the lots range from 3,000 pounds to 70,000 pounds.

A second auction taking place online in July, will feature up to 300 low range items such as Federer's wristbands from his 1,500th professional match in Basel. Christie's official estimate values the entire auction to fetch 1-1.5 million pounds ($2.08 million). All the proceeds will go to the Roger Federer Foundation to help underprivileged children in continents such as Africa Meanwhile, the so-far lacklustre Roger Federer comeback will continue at the Geneva Open in May.

Roger Federer net worth

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Roger Federer's net worth to be somewhere around $450 million. Of this net worth, Federer's lifetime earnings from the game stands at $129,981,743 (ATP figures). Federer was ranked #1 on Forbes' Highest-Paid Athletes 2020 list, with an estimated salary of $6.3 million and $100 million from endorsements in 2020 alone. Federer also has lucrative endorsement deals with several luxury brands like Rolex, Barilla, Moët & Chandon, Lindt, Wilson, NetJets, Jura Elektroapparate and many others. His deal with his new kit sponsor UNIQLO alone is said to have been worth $300 million.

Disclaimer: The above Roger Federer net worth information has been sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.

Image Credits: AP