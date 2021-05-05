Roger Federer Reacts ANGRILY At Home As Robert De Niro Mocks Switzerland: WATCH

An unexpected pairing of Roger Federer and Robert de Niro was doing the rounds on Tuesday as both appeared in a hilarious commercial, promoting Switzerland. Federer was recently named the brand ambassador of Switzerland and he did not disappoint his fans in the latest commercial as he showcased his spectacular acting skills. Here is the Roger Federer Robert de Niro video and other details about Federer.

Roger Federer Robert de Niro video

The short film features the unlikely duo of Roger Federer and Robert de Niro split between New York City and Zermatt. Switzerland may be magical and utterly beautiful but the Oscar-winning actor was unimpressed. Robert de Niro mocked Switzerland for being 'too nice and perfect' and lacking 'drama' as one would usually see in most of De Niro's films. One can see the Roger Federer Robert de Niro video below.

While De Niro was not impressed by Federer's depiction of Switzerland, one cannot deny the Swiss Maestro's class acting in the video. Federer himself seemed impressed with his acting as he joked with a fan whether his acting was worthy of an Oscar after the fan posted an impressed reaction to Federer's video. Federer replied:

Roger Federer Switzerland Tourism ambassador

With Switzerland's tourism sector struggling due to the Covid-19 pandemic, they required an ambassador to promote their country's tourism and who could do it better than Tennis ace Roger Federer. Having made his debut in 1998, Federer has moved from strength to strength and has managed to win 20 Grand Slams, a record he continues to share with Rafael Nadal. The Swiss Maestro has also made his country proud by winning the Olympics gold medal in the doubles competition back in Beijing 2008. A few years ago, Switzerland Tourism had also appointed Hindi film actor Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador for the Indian market, in an attempt to woo tourists from the country.

Roger Federer net worth

According to celebritynetworth.com, Roger Federer has a staggering net worth of around $450 million. Most of Roger Federer net worth can be attributed to his career earnings from the game which stand at $129,981,743 (ATP figures). Moreover, Federer topped the Forbes' Highest-Paid Athletes 2020 list with an estimated salary of $6.3 million and $100 million from endorsements in 2020 alone.

With Federer being one of the most popular sportspeople in the world, he has grabbed lucrative endorsement deals with several luxury brands such as Rolex, Lindt, Wilson, Moët & Chandon, and many others. His deal with his kit sponsor UNIQLO alone is said to be worth $300 million. If Federer were to maintain his top class acting skills, fans may get to see him in many more commercials, which will in turn increase his net worth further. In fact, the Roger Federer Switzerland Tourism promo was done by the tennis star free of cost.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.