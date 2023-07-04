Roger Federer receives heroic welcome in first Wimbledon appearance after retirement

Wimbledon 2023: Roger Federer has been the indisputable leader of Wimbledon. The eight time champion announced his retirement last year ending a long love story. Despite his retirement, he has been in the news more often.

3 things you need to know

Roger Federer is the current record holder with 8 Wimbledon titles

The Swiss maestro is regarded as the most elegant tennis player in recent times

His rivalry with Rafael Nadal will go down as one of the most competitive pairings in Tennis

Roger Federer appears at Wimbledon, gets standing ovation

Roger Federer made his first appearance at Wimbledon following his retirement. As the Swiss made his way through the tunnel the entire Centre Court stood on their feet to welcome Wimbledon's own prodigal child.

Read More: WATCH: Novak Djokovic's hilarious 'Towel Act' leaves audiences at Wimbledon 2023 in splits

He sat beside the Princess of Wales in the Royal Box alongside his wife. Wimbledon also showcased a short video on Roger's journey at the All England Club and the entire crowd glued to the giant screen.

Federer started his winning trait back in 2003 and lifted his 8th title back in 2017. The legend had faced a severe injury crisis in the last lap of his career he last was seen in the Laver Cup before he hung up his boots. Federer has a whopping 23 Grand Slam titles to his name but could witness Novak Djokovic levelling his tally of eight Wimbledon titles. Djokovic won the last four consecutive titles and might create a record.

Federer looked dapper in a cream coloured suit

Wearing a cream-colored suit with his purple All England Club member’s pin attached to a lapel, along with a striped shirt and polka-dot tie, the retired Federer walked to his seat and stood between his wife, Mirka, and the Princess of Wales in the special section above one of the baselines in the Grand Slam tournament’s main stadium.

Read More: Russians and Belarusians back at Wimbledon as war in Ukraine continues

Federer waved and tapped his chest, repeatedly saying, “Thank you,” as the applause and roars cascaded under the closed retractable roof on a rainy Day 2 at the grass-court event that he once dominated.

(With inputs from AP News)