Roger Federer Reveals New Line Of Merchandise After Return Of 'RF' Logo; Watch Video

The Roger Federer RF logo is a symbol that has almost become one with the sport. It is unusual to watch a tournament without the familiar logo plastered on Federer's attire, but this is exactly what has been happening for the last two years. The iconic logo has been conspicuous in its absence ever since Federer switched allegiances from his usual sponsor, Nike, to Uniqlo. With Federer and his beloved logo "reunited" earlier this week, all eyes are on the Australian Open 2021.

The history behind the iconic Federer RF logo

The idea for Roger Federer's personal brand logo came in 2003, when his then-girlfriend (now wife) Mirka Federer, née Vavrinec and her father used a preliminary version on a perfume bearing Federer's name. While the production of the perfume stopped many years ago, the RF logo has remained and found its place in history. The current version of the logo is a product Federer and his then sponsor, Nike, who turned Mirka's logo into the sleek, high fashion emblem we now see.

Classy as always, Federer and Nike debuted the RF logo during Federer's title-winning run at Wimbledon in 2006. The logo was embroidered in gold on Federer' old school Wimbledon sweater vest and blazer as he picked up his fourth consecutive title at the tournament. After its auspicious launch, Federer's logo stayed with him through his high and lows - that is, until Federer switched sponsors in 2018. Federer's highly publicized fall out with longtime sponsors, Nike heralded the start of a legal transfer of rights for the logo back over to Federer.

Unlike most legal cases, the Federer and Nike case did not become a tough battle for the most part. Federer's claim over the logo was ironclad and the two-year delay in the transfer was a result of Nike's insistence at selling out all exiting merchandise bearing the RF logo before handing over the rights to Federer. Now that it is complete, Federer has released a new line of merchandise with bearing the logo his sponsors, Uniqlo .

“For me personally, I’m very proud of it. My parents are going crazy with all my fans knowing about it coming out. It’s exciting times because it’s an iconic fan piece for all the people in the Tennis community who have supported me over all these years.” Roger Federer said during the launch announcement of the merch.

Roger Federer net worth

Celebritynetworth estimates the Federer net worth to be somewhere around $450 Million. Of this net worth, Federer's lifetime earnings, from the game, stand at $129,946,683 (ATP figures). Federer was ranked #1 on Forbes' Highest-Paid Athletes 2020 list, with an estimated salary of $6.3 million and $100 million from endorsements in this year alone. The Federer Uniqlo deal is estimated to have been worth $300 million.

Image Credits: AP