Rafael Nadal Picks Roger Federer To 'play For His Life'; Rivals Name Novak Djokovic: Watch

A recent interview by the ATP reveals just how much respect the 'Big Three' command in the sport from each other and from the younger players on the circuit. Part of a growing set of entertaining video interviews by the ATP, the video in question sees some of the top players on the men's circuit answer a tricky question: "If you had to pick one player, to win one set to save your life, who would you pick?" Unsurprisingly, almost everyone said that they would entrust their lives to either Federer, Djokovic or Nadal.

Novak Djokovic the favourite pick in ATP game

Current World No.1 Novak Djokovic was the favourite pick for most players in the game. The 33-year old Serbian has 17 Grand Slams to his name and a record 36 titles at the ATP Masters 1000 level. His ability to win points under pressure makes him the pick of the bunch for former No.1 Andy Murray, against whom he was a 25-11 head-to-head lead. He is also the favoured pick for Kei Nishikori and youngsters Denis Shapovalov and Diego Schwartzman.

ATP Finals 2020 winner, Daniil Medvedev also chose Djokovic but with reservations. "It would be Novak Djokovic, hopefully on the top of his form. It's a tough answer, I can say any of the 'Big 3' but when Novak is playing his best tennis he is unbelievable. So it would be him" clarified Medvedev. US Open 2014 winner, Marin Cilic lavished praise on the Serb, saying "Novak Djokovic has been the best player of the decade and when he is in his best mode, he is one of the hardest players to beat. I have a great friendship with him and would definitely let him play for my life".

Rafa snubs Djokovic, picks Federer over World No.1

Humble as ever, none of the players picked themselves. After his thrashing at the hand of Rafael Nadal at the French Open 2020 finals, it was no surprise that Djokovic would trust Nadal to play for his life, more specifically on clay. "I think Rafael Nadal on clay, It's obvious isn't it? You know why I picked him" said Djokovic. He was joined by US Open 2020 winner Dominic Thiem, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Borna Coric, Grigor Dimitrov and Alex de Minaur.

However, the World No.1 did not get much love back from Nadal, who promptly picked his long-time frenemy, Roger Federer as the person he would trust with his life. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Fabio Fognini were the two other classicists left in the mix. The only two players to go their own way were Andrey Rublev and Gael Monfils. Russian youngster Rublev stuck with an idol much more from his time, picking Dominic Thiem, while Monfils chose his girlfriend Elina Svitolina, also the only female pick in the game.

Image Credits: ATP Tour and Novak Djokovic Twitter