Roger Federer Sings Famous Beatles Song For New Commercial; Watch Video

On the court and off the court, Roger Federer is once again making people dance to his tunes. Or more specifically, he had recently lent his voice to a Beatles tune. This is not the first time the Swiss Maestro has given fans a chance to hear his singing voice - at the Australian Open in 2017, Federer got together with Grigor Dimitrov, Tommy Haas and musician David Foster to sing a rendition of the popular song 'Hard to say I'm sorry' by Chicago.

Also Read | Roger Federer Diet: Swiss Maestro Reveals What He Eats Before And After Matches

Roger Federer takes on the mighty Beatles

In a coming together of the best, tennis GOAT Roger Federer has taken on the GOATs of the music world, the Beatles in an advertisement for the Swiss telecom company, Sunrise We. By his own admission during a post-match interview with Jim Courier in 2017, Federer is not the best singer. Considering this, the lyrics to the song are quite fitting, with the first line going "What would you think if I sang out of tune? Would you stand up and walk out on me? Lend me your ears and I'll sing you a song, And I'll try not to sing out of key."

In the clip, Federer can be seen singling and dancing with a bunch of "friends" who accompany him in his song. He begins the cheeky first line solo and is joined in by his friends for the chorus, immediately sounding a lot better, which is perhaps the aim of the advertisement.

Also Read | Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal Object To Djokovic Proposal For Player Union

Also Read | Juan Martin Del Potro Shares Nostalgic Video Of 2009 US Open Win Over Roger Federer: Watch

Roger Federer's short, injury-laden 2020 season

The 20-time Grand Slam champion has had an incredibly short 2020 season. His last appearance was at the Australian Open 2020, where he reached the semi-finals. The tournament was not an easy one for the champion. After two easy wins in the first two rounds, Federer had to fight his way to the semi-final, on the backs on 5-set wins against John Millman and Tennys Sandgren and a tough four-setter against Marton Fucsovics.

This seems to have taken its toll on the 39-year old's knees. Federer announced on June 10, 2020, that he would be sitting out the rest of the year after undergoing a procedure on his knee. While initial reports had hinted that he might be back for the grass season this year, the Swiss Maestro has confirmed that he will only be back by 2021. Until then, he might have to share his 20 Grand Slams title record with Rafael Nadal, who is the favourite to win the French Open this year, starting September 27.

Also Read | Roger Federer Beats Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi To Be Crowned Highest-paid Athlete

Image Credits: Still from the Sunrise We advertisement