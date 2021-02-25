Roger Federer To Feature In New Avatar For 2021 Season Courtesy Uniqlo; See Pictures

The much-awaited return of Roger Federer is all set to get underway at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha on March 8, 2021. The Qatar Open, an ATP 250 level tournament, has been a past favourite for Federer, who holds the record for the most titles won at the event — three. Federer's first title run at the series in 2005 was followed by a successful title defence in 2006 and a third title in 2011. His comeback will be exciting not just because it will be his first time playing a professional match in over a year now, but also because his first match in Doha could mark the return of the beloved RF logo.

Also Read | Australian Open Faced Losses Worth $62 MILLION Despite Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka's Wins

Roger Federer return: Roger Federer injury hiatus to end at Qatar Open

Since switching sponsors from his longtime Nike to UNIQLO in 2018, Roger Federer has been embroiled in a not-so-tough battle to get back the rights to his famous 'RF' logo. Now that this has happened, Federer and UNIQLO are expected to debut the logo at the Qatar Open 2021. UNIQLO's lastest post, revealing the Swiss Maestro's new outfit for the tournament — a green Dry-Ex polo shirt and a light green pair of shorts along with a white and green-lined polo alternative — do not bear the logo as of now.

Also Read | Coco Gauff Advances To Adelaide International Quarterfinals

According to photos posted by the brand, Federer will also be sporting his trademark bandana in a shade of green matching his outfit. Released alongside this are photos of two caps — white and green — that do bear the 'RF' logo. There is still a lack of clarity regarding Federer's footwear sponsor and it remains to be seen if the 20-time Grand Slam champion will go with UNIQLO or his trusty Nike. Green has not been a common colour for Federer and as he begins his quest for a record 21st Slam and an Olympic Gold this year, Federer will hope that it proves to be lucky for him.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka Nominated For Top Laureus World Sports Awards 2021 Honours

Roger Federer net worth

Celebritynetworth estimates Roger Federer's net worth to be somewhere around $450 million. Of this net worth, Federer's lifetime earnings from the game stand at $129,946,683 (ATP figures). Federer was ranked #1 on Forbes' Highest-Paid Athletes 2020 list, with an estimated salary of $6.3 million and $100 million from endorsements in 2020 alone. As one of the most charismatic and popular sportspersons in the world, Federer has lucrative endorsement deals with several luxury brands like Rolex, Barilla, Moët & Chandon, Lindt, Wilson, NetJets, Jura Elektroapparate and many others. His deal with UNIQLO is said to have been worth $300 million.

Disclaimer: The above Roger Federer net worth information has been sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.

Also Read | Murray Loses 1st ATP Tour Match In 4 Months In Straight Sets

Image Credits: UNIQLO Twitter