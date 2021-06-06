Roger Federer Withdraws From French Open 2021; Says 'I Need To Listen To My Body'

In a massive development in French Open 2021, Swiss Tennis player Roger Federer on Monday pulled his name out of the tournament a day after beating Germany's Dominik Koepfer 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (3-7), 7-6 (7-4), 7-5. Roger Federer took to his Twitter handle and shared his official statement that he is pulling out his name from the French Open 2021 as he has already undergone two knee surgeries and now he has to listen to his body. Notably, in the next match, Federer had to face Matteo Berrettini.

Roger Federer ends his French Open 2021 journey

Roger Federer on Sunday in his official statement said that after discussions with his team he has decided to pull out his name from French Open 2021. In his official statement, Roger Federer also stated that he has already undergone two knee surgeries and over a year of rehabilitation he has decided to listen to his body. Federer also expressed his gratitude to have gotten 3 matches under his belt in the French Open 2021. Roger Federer shared his official statement on Twitter and wrote:

French Open 2021 Tournament Director Guy Forget apologised to the Tennis fans after the withdrawal of Roger Federer and in its statement wrote, "The Roland Garros tournament is sorry about the withdrawal of Roger Federer who put such an incredible fight last night."

Roger Federer Pulls Out His Name Keeping Wimbledon In Mind?

During the post-match press conference after Federer defeated Koepfer, the Tennis star was asked if he is considering to pull out his name from the French Open 2021 keeping Wimbledon in mind? Roger Federer had said, "I mean, every match here or Geneva I have to reassess the situation after the match and see in the morning how I wake up and how does the knee, you know, feel the next morning. So from that standpoint for me it always goes like that. There is no difference after a match like this, but maybe even more so after a match like this that has been long. Like I explained before, I have not been two-three-and-a-half-hour battles in practice either."

Roger Federer In 4th Round Of Grand Slam For Record 68th Time

Earlier, Roger Federer moved into the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament for a record-extending 68th time after getting through a four-set test at the French Open against 59th-ranked Dominik Koepfer of Germany. Federer won 7-6 (5), 6-7 (3), 7-6 (4), 7-5 in a match that ended after midnight in Paris and was played without spectators on Court Philippe Chatrier due to a Coronavirus curfew.

(Image Credits: @rolandgarros)