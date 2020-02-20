Roger Federer's Fans Deeply Conflicted As Legend Undergoes Surgery, Misses French Open

Roger Federer will be missing multiple tournaments over the next few months including the French Open after undergoing a surgery in Switzerland on Wednesday. The world number three announced on Twitter that he had an arthroscopic surgery and will be spending the next few months recovering.

Federer announced that he will be missing the Dubai Open, Indian Wells, Bogota Open, Miami Open, and the French Open.

READ: Roger Federer Skips French Open 2020 Due To Knee Injury As Retirement Rumours Pop Up Again

Federer undergoes surgery

Federer will be looking to make a comeback in June, playing in Queens, Wimbledon and finally, the Tokyo Olympics. He has already confirmed that he will be participating in the Olympics.

READ: Karolina Pliskova, Garbine Muguruza Restore Order; Reach Dubai Quarters

The fans, however, expressed that they were sad that he would be missing out, but at the same time hoped for his speedy recovery.

Here’s some positivity Federer fans;



Yes he’s missing a part of the season, but this surgery was done to PROLONG his career.



He could have carried on with it like he has done & got to the point where even surgery wouldn’t have sorted it.



We’ll miss him, but he’ll be back 👊🏻 — GameSetMatch 🎾 (@Tennis20MAD) February 20, 2020

Fact of the Day of February 20: Last time Roger Federer came back from an injury related break, he won a Grand Slam Title. — Brian (@camerlengo73_2) February 20, 2020

Get well soon @rogerfederer . I know, you still have that caliber to make history on grass court #wimbledon https://t.co/mpJTGFpV9c — Darpan Chandani (@Darpan_Chandani) February 20, 2020

I became his fan in 2001. I was 9 then.

He played through my teenage, he played when I became an adult, he played during my graduation, my university years and he's still active when I'm now a working woman.

It is more than I could ever wish for 🙏

Get well soon @rogerfederer ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gYtnJY4350 — Anuradha (@ann_ac22) February 20, 2020

Get well soon Roger ...

Better safe than sorry ...

Du bist die beste! — manuel jüarëz (@surfh8s) February 20, 2020

Praying for a fast and complete recovery! Tennis won’t be the same until you return to the courts! 🙏 — Terrijoliefla (@terrijoliefla) February 20, 2020

Get well soon dad😪 — Shukla Ji🔰 (@martial_sauce) February 20, 2020

Get well soon my love! All your fans support you and will be waiting for you to return at 100% health ❤ pic.twitter.com/WnneslcoVx — hanay (@hanaycp) February 20, 2020

Here’s hoping Federer begins his comeback from this knee surgery in the same way as before: with a high-tech live stream of his practice featuring warm up drills, lots of giggling, big kid energy, and this insight into what goes through his mind as he fluffs three break points... pic.twitter.com/Mn5G3XScGt — Matt Roberts (@Roberts96Matt) February 20, 2020

READ: Top Seed Thiem Advances At Rio Open, Ruud Knocked Out

READ: Clijsters 'feels Good' Despite Losing First Match In Tennis Comeback