Roger Federer's Fans Deeply Conflicted As Legend Undergoes Surgery, Misses French Open

Tennis News

The world number three announced on Twitter that he had arthroscopic surgery and will be spending the next few months in recovery. 

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Roger Federer

Roger Federer will be missing multiple tournaments over the next few months including the French Open after undergoing a surgery in Switzerland on Wednesday. The world number three announced on Twitter that he had an arthroscopic surgery and will be spending the next few months recovering. 

Federer announced that he will be missing the Dubai Open, Indian Wells, Bogota Open, Miami Open, and the French Open. 

READ: Roger Federer Skips French Open 2020 Due To Knee Injury As Retirement Rumours Pop Up Again

Federer undergoes surgery

Federer will be looking to make a comeback in June, playing in Queens, Wimbledon and finally, the Tokyo Olympics. He has already confirmed that he will be participating in the Olympics. 

READ: Karolina Pliskova, Garbine Muguruza Restore Order; Reach Dubai Quarters

The fans, however, expressed that they were sad that he would be missing out, but at the same time hoped for his speedy recovery. 

READ: Top Seed Thiem Advances At Rio Open, Ruud Knocked Out

READ: Clijsters 'feels Good' Despite Losing First Match In Tennis Comeback

