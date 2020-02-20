Roger Federer Skips French Open 2020 Due To Knee Injury As Retirement Rumours Pop Up Again

World No. 3 Roger Federer is all set to miss the French Open 2020 after undergoing surgery on his right knee in Switzerland on Wednesday. Federer, who won his solitary French Open title in 2009 which had been dominated by his nemesis Rafael Nadal for a very long time, took to his Twitter handle to announce the news to his fans. The French Open in Paris will take place between May 24 and June 7 this year.

Roger Federer knee injury

Tweeting about his knee injury, Roger Federer wrote that the doctors confirmed that it was the right thing to have done and are very confident of a full recovery. He even thanked everyone for their support and also informed that he will not be back in action until the grass-court season at the earliest. Apart from the French Open, Roger Federer knee injury will force him to miss tournaments at Dubai, Indian Wells, Bogota, Miami and the French Open.

Roger Federer retirement

Post his Australian Open semi-final loss, Roger Federer had said that he had no plans to retire and insisted that he was still in good enough shape to win Grand Slams. Speaking about retirement rumours, Federer said looking at his age, he has no idea what the future holds for him. He further said that he is confident and happy how he is feeling currently. He once suggested that retirement is almost like a woman who is pregnant. She will give birth to a new one and it is just a matter of time.

Roger Federer knee injury: Will he lift his ninth Wimbledon title in 2020?

After failing to lift the Australian Open title, Roger Federer will be racing against time to get fit and prepare himself in a bid to lift his ninth Wimbledon title. He currently has the record of winning eight Wimbledon titles. Apart from Wimbledon, he will also try to win the Olympic gold medal in men's singles in Tokyo. In October 2019, he confirmed that he'll be playing in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

