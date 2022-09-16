Roger Federer's Legacy Extends Far Beyond Records, But What Makes Him The King Of Grass?

With 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer announcing his retirement from professional tennis on Thursday, September 15, a historic era has come to an end. The Swiss maestro is one of the greatest ever to grace the sport, having registered some of the greatest records that stand until today. As Federer leaves a fantastic legacy behind, we take a closer look at why the 41-year-old is often referred to as the 'king of the grass court'.

Why is Federer often referred to as King of Grass?

During his 24-year trophy-laden career, Roger Federer has registered several records along the way, with most of them being achieved on grass courts. The Swiss maestro has not only won a record eight Wimbledon titles but also holds the record for the most consecutive wins on grass (65), the most number of consecutive titles on this surface (10) and also the most number of titles on this surface (19).

Out of the eight titles he won at the All England Club, he won five in a row from 2003 to 2007 before his successful streak finally drew to a close in 2008. Federer's love affair with grass does not end there as he also holds the Open Era record for the most number of consecutive titles won (19) on this surface.

Laver Cup next month to be Federer's swansong

In his emotional retirement statement, Roger Federer revealed that he would play his final competitive tournament at the Laver Cup 2022 which is set to take place from September 23 to 25. He added that while he would continue to play tennis, it would not just be in Grand Slams or on the tour.

As for his retirement statement, an excerpt of it reads, "The Laver Cup next week will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future of course but just not in grand slams or on the tour. This is a bittersweet decision because I will miss everything the tour has given me. But at the same time, there is so much to celebrate. I consider myself one of the most fortunate people on earth. I was given a special talent to play tennis, and I did it at a level that I never imagined, for much longer than I ever thought possible."