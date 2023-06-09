'Reminds Me Of Someone..': Novak Djokovic Lists Out Similarities Between Alcaraz And Nadal

French Open 2023: Serbian tennis great Novak Djokovic is all set to face 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz in a bid to reach the French Open 2023 finals, eyeing a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam trophy. Djokovic heads into the penultimate stafe at Roland Garros after beating Karen Khachanov by 4-6, 7-6 (7), 6-2, 6-4 in the quarter-final. On the other hand, the World No. 1 ranked Alcaraz went past Stefanos Tsitsipas by 6-2, 6-1, 7-6 (7) to reach the semi-final.

Ahead of the much-anticipated semi-finals, the 22-time Grand Slam champion was asked to share his thoughts on the impact made by the Spainaird, with the youngster yet to advance into the semis. In response, Djokovic interestingly drew similarities between Carlos Alcaraz and the 14-time French Open winner Rafael Nadal. The 35-year-old further added that Alcaraz is already a complete player and deserves the success.

"Well, he carries himself very well. No doubt very nice guy on and off the court. Brings a lot of intensity on the court. Reminds me of someone [Rafa Nadal] from his country that plays with a left hand (smiling). He deserves his success, no doubt. He's working hard, and is very complete player already and only age 20 - 19, 20,” Novak Djokovic said.

Djokovic vs Alcaraz: First-ever French Open semi-final appearance for Carlos Alcaraz

Djokovic recalled their clash in the Madrid Open 2022, where the 20-year-old Alcaraz won 6-7, 7-5, 7-5 and said, “It's definitely the biggest challenge for me, you know, so far in the tournament. If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best. He's definitely a guy to beat here. I'm looking forward to that”. Alcaraz reached the first French Open semi-final of his young career with his win on Tsitsipas on Tuesday.

In his first appearance at the marquee championship in 2021, the Spaniard had returned with a third-round exit. He came back stronger last year with a quarter-final appearance. He will now be facing a massive challenge in the form of Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros 2023 semi-final on Friday in a bid to win his second Grand Slam title.

How to watch the Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic French Open semifinals in India?

Tennis fans in India can watch the French Open semifinals between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic on the Sony Sports network and can also stream the match on the Sony LIV app.