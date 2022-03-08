Russia's Daniil Medvedev Retains World No 1 Ranking Despite No National Flag Next To Name

Despite Russian athletes facing trouble in the sporting world due to the Russia Ukraine war, Daniil Medvedev continues to keep hold of the top spot in the ATP men's singles ranking. Medvedev has recently been crowned the new World No 1 after Novak Djokovic made an early exit from the Dubai Tennis tournament.

Medvedev, the 2021 US Open champion, becomes the first player outside the 'Big Four' of Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray to move to number one in the world rankings for 18 years, three weeks and six days - since Andy Roddick reached top spot on 1st February 2004.

Daniil Medvedev keeps hold of top spot in ATP Rankings

While Novak DJokovic sits at No 2 Alexander Zverev continues to keep hold of the number three spot. However, it remains to see if the German will lose the position after he was handed 8-week Ban By ATP Over Racquet-smashing Tirade On Chair Umpire at the Mexican Open in Acapulco. Australian Open CHampion Rafel Nadal talked the fourth spot, while Tsitsipas stays at 5th. Matteo Berrettini moved up to number 6 as Rublev fell down to 7. Sinner replaced his good friend Hurkacz in the top 10 with no movements from 11 to 20.

Daniil Medvedev removes Russian flag from his Instagram account

The retention of the No 1 Ranking has come at the cost of not being able to display the Russian flag following the sanctions by ITF. Recently ITF had issued a statement in which it said that players from Russia and Belarus will continue to be allowed to compete in international tennis events on Tour and at the Grand Slams. However, they will not compete under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice.

Daniil Medvedev also had to remove the Russian flag from his Instagram accounts' description. The 26-year old has just mentioned his sponsors and that he is a professional tennis player in his description. According to RIA Novosti, a state-owned Russian news agency, Medvedev and Khachanov were "forced" to remove their national flags under threat of being barred from future tournaments. "I haven’t talked to Daniil yet. But now there are such sanctions, the IOC prohibits the use of our Russian flag. Even on social media. This is a necessary measure," Russian Tennis Federation President Shamil Tarpischev was quoted as saying last week.