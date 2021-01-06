Sam Querrey And Wife Allowed To Enter UK In October Despite Catching COVID-19

The global COVID-19 pandemic last year brought the sporting events to a standstill which also included tennis Gram Slam tournaments. While Wimbledon was cancelled for the first time, French Open and US Open were also rescheduled due to the pandemic.

While tennis organisers have been taking precautionary measures while conducting tournaments, US tennis star Sam Querrey was forced to drop out of the St Petersburg Open last year after he returned a positive COVID-19 test. Not only Sam Querrey but Sam Querrey's wife and their child were also tested positive during the trip to Russia.

Sam Querrey UK trip: Tennis star shares details on carrying COVID-19 while entering the UK

The Sam Querrey COVID-19 news came into the limelight just a day before the start of the St Petersburg Open. Despite being tested positive for COVID-19, the couple ignored government guidelines of getting isolated in their hotel and booked a flight to London.

According to a report by The Sun, Sam Querrey while speaking to Sports Illustrated revealed that he and his family were allowed straight into England's capital on October 13 with no tests, checks or screening. He revealed that he had to make a decision between 10 PM and 10 AM the next day and with his wife and child along with him, he felt uncomfortable with the situation.

He added that the couple made the decision to charter a plane and leave and that is why he contacted a jet broker and asked him if he can get a plane in about nine hours to travel from St Petersburg to London. He also said that the broker did manage to find a plane and he and his family left the hotel early in the morning so that no one could see them and went right to the private jet terminal in St Petersburg and flew to London.

Querrey in his interview further added that as a father and a husband he felt that there's a human element to this, and he had to do what he felt right for his family. He further said that the couple didn't really put anyone in danger as they did everything possible in that journey to minimise exposure to anyone.

Sam Querrey UK trip: Sam Querrey COVID-19 protocol breach lands him in trouble

Recently Sam Querrey was handed a suspended $20,000 fine by the ATP tour on Wednesday for breaching coronavirus protocols at the St Petersburg Open in October. However, the fine will be lifted if the 33-year-old Querrey does not commit any further violations of health and safety protocols related to COVID-19 during a six-month probationary period.

COVID-19 UK lockdown

According to the latest report by Reuters the United Kingdom recorded more than 60,000 COVID-19 cases in daily figures for the first time on Tuesday amid the COVID-19 UK lockdown. The report states that on Tuesday, it was also announced that a further 830 people had died within 28 days of a positive test, up from 407 on Monday.

