Sania-Bopanna In Australian Open Mixed Doubles Final: Live Streaming Details, Date & More

The Indian pair of Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna defeated the third-seeded pair of Great Britain's Neal Skupski and USA's Desirae Krawczyk by 7-6, 6-7 (10-6) in the semi-final match of mixed doubles of the Australian Open. Playing the last Grand Slam of her career Sania now has a major chance of winning the major title of her career.

The match between the Indian pair and the third-seeded pair lasted for about one hour and 52 minutes. After sets levelled at one-one, the Indian managed to make a commanding lead in the tiebreaker. Sania hit a stunning backhand which earned her three points and she sealed the contest with a drive volley which Krawczyk could not return.

After her win, Sania said, “It was an amazing match, there were a lot of nerves. It's my last slam and it's so special to play with Rohan. He was my first mixed doubles partner when I was 14 and today I'm 36 and he is 42 and we are still playing, we have a solid relationship. We are excited to come back here and give ourselves another chance. We were playing the best-mixed doubles pair on Tour and had to come up with the best. I'm not a crier but I'm almost there right now, I feel the love for the last 18 years I have been coming here. It feels like home for me, I have a family here, I eat at home and I have so many Indians supporting me.”

Sania last won a mixed doubles title at Melbourne Park with her Swiss partner Martina Hingins in 2016. Talking about Rohan Bopanna he won his last mixed doubles title in the french open with his Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski.

After the match, Bopanna said that seizing the momentum in the tiebreaker was crucial.

Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna will next face the Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos. The Brazilian pair defeated Australia’s Olivia Gadecki and Marc Polmans by 6-4, 4-6 and 5-11.

When and where can you watch the final match?

The final will be held on Saturday, 27th January. The match will be streamed on Sony Sports Network and Sony Liv.