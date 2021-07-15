Sania Mirza Explains Significance Of Letter 'A' In Her Life Via Tokyo Olympics Prep Dance

It seems that Sania Mirza might be in the perfect frame of mind ahead of the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games that are scheduled to kick off on July 23. The Tokyo Olympics marks Mirza's fourth appearance at the quadrennial event and she would be looking to make the occasion more memorable with a podium finish.

And now, just days before the marquee tournament, Sania Mirza has posted a dance video featuring her which is doing rounds on social media.

Sania Mirza posts her dance video in Olympic kit

Recently, the six-time Grand Slam winner had posted a video on her official Instagram page where she breaks into an impromptu having donned the Indian Olympic kit. However, what really stands out here is that a text appears on the screen that reads 'The "A" in my name stands for'.

The letter A indeed holds significant importance in the 34-year-old's life not only as a professional but as a person as well and the next few seconds of the video explained it all.

'Agression', 'Ambition', 'Achieve', 'Affection' were some of the motivational words beginning with the letter A for Sania Mirza as she looks forward to make a tremendous impact in the Tokyo Olympics Games.

Watch the video here:

Coming back to Tokyo Olympics, Sania Mirza will be teaming up with the young sensation Ankita Raina who will be making her debut at the grandest stage. Mirza would be hoping to make the most of her experience of having played in the previous three Olympics Games.

The tennis sensation had competed at the previous editions in the women's doubles category where she had teamed up with the likes of Sunitha Rao (Beijing 2008), Rushmi Chakravarthi (London 2012), and, Prarthana Thombare (Rio 2016) respectively but failed to manage a podium finish on all three occasions.

The closest Mirza had come to a podium finish was at the 2016 Rio Olympics itself when she had teamed up with Rohan Bopanna in the mixed doubles category. The pair had successfully reached the semi-finals. However, their medal hopes were dashed after they went down to the Czech duo of Lucie Hradecka and Radek Stepanek in the all-important bronze medal match and the star duo had to return back empty-handed.