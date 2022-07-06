Sania Mirza Wimbledon Mixed Doubles Semifinal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch?

Indian tennis superstar Sania Mirza is all set to compete in the Wimbledon Championships 2022, mixed doubles semi-final match on Wednesday alongside Croatian teammate Mate Pavic. The duo stormed into the penultimate stage of championships by earning a 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 win over John Peers & Gabriela Dabrowski in the mixed doubles quarter-finals on Monday. They are now up against the pairing of Desirae Krawczyk & Neal Skupski in the semi-finals, scheduled to take place at Court 2.

Sania Mirza & Mate Pavic vs Desirae Krawczyk vs Neal Skupski: Match Preview

Meanwhile, Krawczyk and Skupski made their way into the semis after earning a 7-6 (8), 6-1 win against Jelena Ostapenko and Robert Farah in the quarter-finals. Given that this could be the final Wimbledon appearance as a player for Sania, she would look to continue her winning run in mixed doubles event and secure a place in the finals. Sania and Mate started their mixed doubles campaign on July 1, with a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (10) win over Natela Dzalamidze and David Vega Hernandez.

However, they reached the quarterfinals after earning a walkover against Latisha Chan and Ivan Dodig. However, the Wimbledon 2022 began on a sour note for Sania as he returned with a loss against Magdalena Frech and Beatriz Haddad Maia in the first round of the women’s doubles event. Notably, this was Sania’s final appearance in the women’s doubles match at Wimbledon.

How to watch the live telecast of Sania Mirza’s Wimbledon 2022 semi-final match?

Tennis fans in India can watch Sania Mirza & Mate Pavic’s Wimbledon 2022 mixed doubles semi-final match by tuning in to the live telecast by Star Sports India. The Star Sports 3 channels will telecast the match live on TV.

How to watch Wimbledon 2022 Sania Mirza's mixed doubles semi-final live streaming?

Tennis fans in India can also enjoy the live streaming of Sania Mirza and Mate Pavic vs Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk semi-final match by tuning in to the Disney + Hotstar mobile application or website.

When will the live streaming of the Wimbledon 2022 semi-final begin?

Star Sports’ coverage of Wimbledon 2022 on Wednesday in India is scheduled to begin on 3:30 PM IST, while the coverage for Sania Mirza and Mate Pavic vs Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk match begins at 7:30 PM IST.