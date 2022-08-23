Sania Mirza Withdraws From US Open 2022, Says 'it Will Change My Retirement Plans'

In what is a major blow to India's US Open campaign, Sania Mirza on Tuesday took to Instagram to inform her decision about withdrawing from the final Grand Slam tournament of the year. This came months after Mirza announced retirement stating 2022 will be her final year on the professional circuit. The 35-year-old, who is India's most accomplished female tennis player, has a total of six Grand Slam titles, including three mixed doubles trophies, to her name.

No Sania Mirza at US Open

Taking to Instagram, Sania Mirza, while explaining the reason behind her withdrawal from US Open 2022, wrote that she had hurt her forearm/elbow while playing in Canada two weeks ago, adding that she did not realise the nature of seriousness of the injury until she scanned her elbow yesterday that revealed she tore her tendon. She further revealed hat the timing of the injury was 'terrible' which will also 'change' some of her retirement plans.

Sania Mirza retirement

Sania Mirza, on January 19 this year, had announced that she will hang up her racquet at the end of the current season as her body was 'wearing down' and the motivation and energy for everyday grind was not the same anymore. She had made the retirement announcement after losing the Australian Open women's doubles first round with partner Nadiia Kichenok to Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek and Kaja Juvan.

"I’ve decided this will be my last year playing tennis at the top. I’m taking it week by week, not sure if I can last the season, but I want to. My body is wearing down and the recovery is taking much longer than before since I have grown old. I also have a 3-year-old son whom I can't put at risk every time I tour. My knee was hurting even today but I am not saying that's the reason for our defeat," Sania was quoted as telling reporters.

Sania Mirza career highlights

Mirza, who made her professional debut in 2003, has been the face of India's women's tennis for the past 19 years. Besides winning six Grand Slam doubles titles in her illustrious career, Mirza climbed to a career-high ranking of 27th in the WTA singles rankings in 2007, making her the first female Indian singles player to reach the top 100. In the doubles, Sania Mirza became the World No. 1 in April 2015, becoming the female Indian tennis player to reach the summit. However, the Indian star could only keep hold of the top spot for 21 months before dropping down in the rankings tally in January 2017.