Serbia Honours Novak Djokovic By Launching Postage Stamps In His Name; World No.1 Responds

Current World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has had a decorated career and is currently tied with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in terms of winning Grand Slam Titles (20). On Friday, Novak Djokovic added yet another accolade to his accomplished career after being honoured by the Serbian National Postal Service for his accomplishments.

Novak Djokovic stamp released

Novak Djokovic took to Twitter and shared the news about being recognised for his accomplishments with his own Serbian postage stamps, one each for mailing letters domestically and internationally. He is the first athlete from his country to be placed on a stamp with his name on it.

The artwork was done by Boban Savic, with references to some of Djokovic's greatest accomplishments, including his 37 ATP Masters 1000 titles and 20 Grand Slams.

Speaking about the gesture, Novak Djokovic tweeted, “It is an honour to receive my very own Serbian stamp. Thank you to my generous country for this rare gift! I’m humbled!!. Excited to share we’ll partner with the Serbian National Postal Service on Novak Djokovic Foundation projects for every child to have the opportunity to attend preschool."

According to the ATP website, Zoran Djordjevic, the acting general manager of the Post of Serbia, said it is an honour to dedicate a stamp to Serbia's 'best athlete of all time'.

"The Post, as a national institution, in this way made an appropriate homage and a sign of gratitude from the people of Serbia to Novak Djokovic, for his sport achievements, and everything he is doing for the well-being of the citizens of our country and its reputation in the world with his public and humanitarian work," Djordjevic said.

"We believe that this unique postage stamp will not only record and preserve his successes for future generations but also encourage young people to give their best in all fields of life."

Novak Djokovic Crowned ITF World Champion

Apart from getting a Serbian stamp named after him, the 34-year-old Djokovic enjoyed another sensational year, finishing as the oldest-ever year-end No. 1. Following the achievement, he has now moved ahead of fellow great Pete Sampras for most men’s ITF World Champion awards.

Novak Djokovic will remember the 2021 season for the near misses during which he came close to completing a calendar Grand Slam, only to be denied by Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in the final of the US Open. He even lost out on completing the golden slam after bowing out in the semi-final of the Tokyo Olympics.

However, what Novak Djokovic achieved this season was winning three more Grand Slam titles, bringing himself level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 major wins, he overtook Federer for most weeks as World No. 1 (353 and counting) and he picked up another two titles en route to a 55-7 win-loss record..