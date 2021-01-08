Serena Williams Criticised For Her Weight, Husband's FURIOUS Defence Wins Twitter Support

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian Sr, among the most forward-thinking men on the tennis circuit - if he can be qualified as such - has clapped back to Romanian tennis legend Ion Tiriac, after his disgusting comments regarding Williams' weight took Twitter by storm. Alexis Ohanian Sr's brutal taking apart of Tiriac - who is also the owner of the Mutual Madrid Open, an ATP Masters 1000 level and WTA Premier 1000 level tournament - has received mixed reactions on Twitter. Some users have pointed out that Tirac's comments, while regressive, are not entirely untrue, while others have appreciated Ohanian for not letting such comments slip by simply in deference to Tiriac's legacy in Romania.

Had to Google it... turns out my 3 year old has more Grand Slam victories than this 🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/Q2pgsNWFAj — Alexis Ohanian Sr. 7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ (@alexisohanian) January 4, 2021

Serena Williams husband wins Twitter after his defence of the GOAT

Former Olympic tennis ace-turned-billionaire Ion Tiriac is being accused of being racist and sexist after his comments during a Romanian TV show. Tiriac said that Serena Williams, “At this age and the weight she is now... does not move as easily as she did 15 years ago.. [she] was a sensational player. If she had a little decency, she would retire”. It seems that Tiriac has no love lost for Williams, whom he had commented on her weight even back in 2018. Ranked by Forbes as the third-richest man in Romania in 2019, Tiriac is one of the best players to come out of Romania - barring perhaps Ilie Năstase and Simona Halep.

However, his professional tennis record falls to pieces when subjected to might of what Serena Williams has achieved in perhaps even the lowest points in her career. This is exactly what Ohanian pointed out on Twitter this Monday. The Reddit co-founder mocked 81-year-old Tiriac, writing that with Tiriac's zero Grand Slam singles titles, it was “Safe to say no one gives a damn what Ion Tiriac thinks”. While Tiriac has never made it past the fourth round at a Grand Slam in singles, he did win the 1970 French Open doubles title. Here are some of the comments - both for and against Ohanian's comments gainst Tiriac.

Every body is entitled to an opinion. I hope Serena proves him wrong and wins at least one more Grand Slam. — Straight Forward (@SoloPolitics) January 7, 2021

"Had to Google it..." is such a nice burn as well — γιώργο (@gckaloudis) January 7, 2021

We stan!!! Don’t ever let anyone disrespect your wife! She is a national treasure and a black queen! Love how you stand up for her. And the only ion we acknowledge is in chemistry!!! — the Super Saiyan 👀 (@MightyMorphinMJ) January 6, 2021

hate to tell u this, he's right in this circumstance regarding Serena.



he was right about the WTA needing to focus their marketing on someone else 5-6 years ago as well. — sebastian antonio (@sebastianantonx) January 4, 2021

The problem is the age catches up with her in the final and as we saw this year at USO it caught up with her before that. She was lucky she survived Pironkova and Sakkari and then Azarenka basically steamrolled her. I think at this stage she needs a joke draw to win another GS — MannyLillyEmma (@TheBlockedResp1) January 4, 2021

Serena Williams Grand Slams record

Even the staunchest of Serena Williams' detractors cannot deny that the Serena Williams Grand Slams record of 24 titles is among the greatest achievements in the sport. While the Nadal-Federer 20 Slam titles are far more known and discussed, the actual holder of the most number of Grand Slam singles titles - men or women - in the open era is Serena Williams. Williams outshines her much more renowned male counterparts by a massive 4 Grand Slams and has been on the hunt for her 25th since her last win in 2017. She also has an incredible, 16 Grand Slam doubles titles and four Olympic gold medals - numbers unparalleled in the Men's game.

Image Credits: Serena Williams Instagram