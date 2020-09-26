Serena Williams Net Worth And Businesses: How Much Is The American Tennis Legend Worth?

Over the years, Serena Williams has earned recognition as one of the most prominent athletes in the world. With 23 Grand Slam titles to her name, Williams has ranked No. 1 eight times from 2007 to 2011. However, the four-time Olympic gold medalist is also one of the highest-paid women athletes in the world.

Along with World No. 3 Naomi Osaka, Williams is one of the few female athletes to be earning over $30 million in a year. Willams married Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in 2017 and will celebrate her 39th birthday on September 26.

Serena Williams net worth: Serena Williams career earnings

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Serena Williams is worth $200 million. As of 2020, the 38-year-old has earned $92,720,122 in career prize money from the WTA, along with her four Olympic golds (2002, 2008 and 2012). As per reports, the tennis ace earns around $8 million from tennis. According to Forbes, her earnings of $93 million in prize money is twice as much as any other female tennis player.

Serena Williams endorsements and business ventures

One of the most popular athletes in the world, most of Williams' earnings are from her lucrative endorsement deals. This year, Willams reportedly earned $32 million from her brand deals. In 2004, Williams signed a $40 million deal with Nike to produce a fashion line. She also has a $10-$15 million deal with Nike and Kraft Foods.

Gatorade, Delta Air Lines, Pepsi, Beats by Dre headphones, IBM, Intel, and Chase Bank are some of her other sponsors. In 2015, she also signed a deal with Aston Martin as their Chief Sporting Officer. Over the last six years, she has invested in around 50 startups, which reportedly bring an approximate $10 million profit. She even launched a self-funded "direct-to-consumer" clothing line "S by Serena" in 2018. The Michigan-native also owns stakes in NFL's Miami Dolphins and the UFC.

Serena Williams mansion

Williams and her family currently live in her luxurious Palm Beach Garden mansion in Florida. As per reports, the current World No. 9 bought the property in 1998 for $525,000. The house is 7,323 square-foot and boasts a pool with a cabana, clay-tile roof, outback and of course, a tennis court. Williams co-owns the house with her sister and tennis star Venus Williams.

Serena Williams birthday post from US Open

6 US Open titles

23 Grand Slam titles

39 years of being Serena



🏆🏆🏆 @serenawilliams 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/Bkeih56T4r — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 26, 2020

DISCLAIMER: The Serena Willliams net worth figure has been sourced from various reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the numbers.

