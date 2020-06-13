Serena Williams, Daughter Perform Adorably On 'Beauty And The Beast'; Watch Video

Tennis star Serena Williams has taken social media by storm amidst the ongoing coronavirus-enforced lockdown. The 38-year-old has time and again showcased her funny side with a series of videos of her fun activities. Williams' videos have been generally praised by fans across the globe and the latest involves Serena Williams daughter as well where the mother-daughter duo is seen performing their rendition of the famous dance from the movie Beauty and The Beast.

Serena Williams daughter delivers heartfelt Beauty and The Beast performance

In an adorable video uploaded by the 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams on her official Instagram account, the tennis ace and Serena Williams daughter can be seen dressed up as Belle from the famous Disney movie Beauty and the Beast. Both Serena Williams and her two-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia wore yellow dresses, which look eerily similar to the yellow gown Belle sports in the Beauty and The Beast movie while going to the ball.

The mother-daughter duo also sang one of the character's songs from the movie, titled Bonjour. Fans showered praise on Serena Williams and Alexis Olympia's rendition of the Beauty and the Beast, with Serena's sister Venus Williams also flocking to the comments section to express love for her two-year-old niece, while questioning why was Serena Williams also dressed as Belle.

Serena Williams daughter: Watch tennis ace and daughter's epic Beauty and the Beast performance

Serena Williams net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Serena Williams net worth figure stands at an astonishing $200 million. While much of her net worth is boosted by her consistent performances on the tennis court, her business acumen is also worthy of praise and has invested in more than 30 startups over the past six years. According to Forbes, Serena Williams has raked in $36 million in 2020 alone, despite the tennis season being suspended amidst the coronavirus crisis.

The 38-year-old's Serena Ventures is a portfolio worth $10 million according to the magazine and is centred on companies established by women and minorities, which is where 60% of the investments have gone so far. The 23-time Grand Slam Champion Williams also owns stakes in NFL outfit Miami Dolphins and UFC, while launched her self-funded, direct-to-consumer clothing line, S by Serena, in 2018.

