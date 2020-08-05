Serena Williams Donates 4.25 Million Masks To Underprivileged Kids In Schools Across USA

Several sports superstars have been at the forefront in philanthropic activities, extending help in times of distress. Following suit, tennis ace Serena Williams has decided to help underprivileged school-going children with the distribution of facial masks to ensure safety amid the raging coronavirus USA crisis.

Serena Williams to distribute facial masks amid coronavirus USA crisis

Serena Williams has recently announced that she has partnered with Bella + Canvas, the National School Board Association, and Scholastic, in her attempt to provide 4.25 million masks to school-going deprived children in the USA. Apart from the facial masks, the philanthropic act led by Serena Williams also includes the distribution of study materials to 115,000 underserved schools across the country.

"Through the #MasksForKids program, schools can access affordable masks and educational materials, quickly. In addition to donating 4.25 million masks, another mask will be donated for each one purchased by the schools. I’m grateful to be able to help educate our schools about this resource and to be given the opportunity to serve so many students", said Serena Williams in an Instagram account while announcing the campaign.

Serena Williams to participate in the US Open 2020

The US Open 2020 will be held from August 31 and will continue until September 13. Serena Williams, who has won the title six times in her career, will participate in the US Open 2020. World No. 9 will seek to clinch her record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title. Apart from Serena Williams, defending champion Bianca Andreescu, Simona Halep, Sofia Kenin, Naomi Osaka and Petra Kvitova have also confirmed their participation in the US Open 2020.

Serena Williams net worth

According to Celebritynetworth.com, the Serena Williams net worth is estimated at $200 million. With the mammoth Serena Williams net worth, she is the highest-paid female player of all time. She was also ranked 33rd in the list of highest-paid athletes' list for 2020, as released by Forbes. She is married to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian since November 2017 and has a daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr together, who was born in September 2017.

Image courtesy: Serena Williams Instagram