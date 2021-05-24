Serena Williams Emulates Sachin Tendulkar, Pele After Winning THIS Top Sporting Honour

Both Serena Williams and Sachin Tendulkar are legends in their own sports. Williams is a 23-time Grand Slam winner in tennis while Tendulkar is a World Cup winner and also the highest run-scorer in the world in both Test and ODI cricket. However, both these legends share one massive sporting honour.

Serena Williams Monaco Grand Prix 2021 honour: The King of WTA joins Master Blaster in ultimate F1 honour

Celebrities are often given the ultimate honour of waving the chequered flag at the end of Grand Prix races. At the Monaco Grand Prix 2021, that honour was given to tennis legend Serena Williams. The 23-time Grand Slam winner is currently enjoying some time off before she heads to Paris to compete at the French Open 2021 which begins next week. The 39-year old was seen following the race from her VIP seats before being given the opportunity to wave the chequered flag at the end of the race.

Williams also later joined race winner Max Verstappen during his post-race interview and spoke about her interest in the sport. While talking about her interests, she also spoke about the upcoming French Open 2021 and her preparation for the same. The Queen of WTA last played a competitive match at the Emilia-Romagna Open where she lost to Katerina Siniakova on Tuesday.

Sachin Tendulkar F1 chequered flag honour

At the inaugural Indian Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in 2011, Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar got the ultimate honour of waving the chequered flag as Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel crossed the line to win the race. The Master Blaster, who is an avid fan of the sport, also got to see his friend and F1 legend Michael Schumacher compete at the same Grand Prix. Tendulkar is believed to be following the sport since 2000 and was also gifted a Ferrari by Schumacher in 2002.

#OnThisDay in 2011 @sachin_rt waved the chequered flag at the end of the inaugural Indian Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit. pic.twitter.com/8uEDQF4DN7 — Sachin Tendulkar Fan Club (@OmgSachin) October 30, 2017

Monaco Grand Prix 2021 highlights: Max Verstappen wins with a flawless drive

With pole sitter Charles Leclerc out of the race because of an issue with the left driveshaft, Red Bull's Max Verstappen led the pack from the front at the start. The Dutchman got off to a flier as he covered the threat of Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas to maintain the lead into the first corner. Verstappen opened up enough of a gap before the pit stop rounds to ensure that he got in and out of the pits ahead of his rivals. As a result of the win, the 23-year old also took the lead in the F1 Driver's Championship for the first time in his career. Verstappen (105) now leads Hamilton (101) by four points.