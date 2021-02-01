Serena Williams Kicks Off 2021 With Win, Bernard Tomic Withdraws From Murray River Open

A historic dream takes off in Melbourne with Serena Williams flagging off yet another attempt to equal a tennis record that will see her make history. Since winning her last Grand Slam at Melbourne Park in 2017, Serena Williams has come close to joining Margaret Court at the very top a couple of times — but has been beaten in each attempt. Now 39, the Australian Open 2021 is likely to be among the last of Williams' chances to catch up to Court or even possibly eclipse her.

Meanwhile, Australian hopeful Bernard Tomic has pulled out of his only pre-Australian Open event citing an injury. This announcement comes just hours after he posted a video of himself playing basketball in Melbourne.

Victory is temporary, but joy is eternal. Grateful for all of the joyful moments, big and small. #JoyWins @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/FMiePKxd0J — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) January 25, 2021

Also Read | 'Tokyo Olympics Would Be Very Special,' Says Osaka

Serena Williams starts off 2021 season in style

If she were a man, Serena Willims could have probably earned a little more respect and awe for the things she has achieved during her career. Not only has Williams won 23 Grand Slam singles titles — 3 more than any male player ever — but also 14 Grand Slam doubles and 2 mixed double Slam titles — 39 Grand Slam trophies in all. Going into the Australian Open 2021, Williams will be hoping to add the elusive 14th Slam to her collection as well.

All seems to be going well for the American so far, with a straight-sets win over Australian Daria Gavrilova at the Yarra Valley Classic in Melbourne kicking off her campaign Down Under. The 6-1, 6-4 Round of 32 victory has earned Williams a match with Bulgaria's Tsvetana Pironkova in the Round of 16 on February 3. A win here will earn her a place in the quarter-finals of the event.

Also Read | Roger Federer Injury: Roger Federer Interested To Play In Olympics, Rafael Nadal And Novak Djokovic Doubtful

Bernard Tomic pulls out of Melbourne Summer Series

Once considered equal to the likes of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, Bernard Tomic is tennis's what-could-have-been story. After a legendary career in the juniors circuit and a quick rise in the ATP circuit, Tomic became known for his tendency to throw games and fake injuries as well as his smug behaviour on and off the court. He had his worst-ever year in 2017, finishing as the world No. 140 — a fall of 114 places from the previous year.

Also Read | WTA Players Tuneup For Australian Open After Quarantine

After copping lots of hate for his wife's statements during the Australian Open quarantine, Tomic has pulled out of the entire roster of pre-Australian Open tournaments. He will be replaced by Harry Bouchier in his scheduled match against compatriot Marc Polmans in round one of the Murray River Open. Tomic's decision to drop the tournament also means that fans will miss out on one of the most anticipated all-Australian matchups of the tournament — Tomic vs Nick Kyrgios. There is no word yet on whether Tomic will play at the Australian Open — an event he had to work hard to qualify for in Abu Dhabi last month.

Also Read | Australian Open 2021 Live Stream: Where To Watch Around The World And Australian Open Schedule

Image credits: AP